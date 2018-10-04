NFL: Power Rankings at the quarter-mark of the 2018 NFL season

Florian Hallach FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 04 Oct 2018, 16:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Like I do after four weeks of every NFL season, it’s time to look at all 32 teams and rank them based on what they have shown so far. While their record is the main indicator for this list, the opponents they have faced so far and other factors, like injuries or lineup changes, influence my decisions as well.

Of course, projections play a role to some degree to differentiate between actual contenders and those whose record can be misleading. Therefore I have multiple two-win teams in my top ten, while there’s a 3-1 squad that didn’t even crack my top ten. Find out how all these teams stack up against each other.

1. Los Angeles Rams (4-0)

This team is just loaded and they all know they are. The 4-0 Rams are so talented, so confident and so damn good. Sean McVay is the NFL’s best offensive play-caller right now and he does an outstanding job getting all his playmakers involved.

He constantly manages to isolate wide receivers against linebackers, like he did against the Vikings’ Anthony Barr when Cooper Kupp turned that drag route into a wheel late. Brandin Cooks has been an upgrade to Sammy Watkins as that deep threat, who puts fear into defensive backs with his speed and creates major separation out of his breaks even against All-Pros like Xavier Rhoades.

With all the pass-catchers around Jared Goff who is as comfortable as he has ever been, Todd Gurley is what makes this whole thing go. On the opposite side of the ball, Wade Phillips complements them perfectly and puts all his players into a position they feel comfortable in. They can move quarterbacks off their spot from the interior and they have guys that can cover. The Rams have defeated their opponents by a combined 73 points so far. That’s crazy.

1 / 17 NEXT