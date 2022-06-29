Predicting the 3 biggest upsets for the 2022 NFL season

Every year, fans across the NFL wait patiently for the schedule of their favorite team to be announced. As soon as they come out, we all predict how many games our team will win, and who those wins will come against. As knowledgable fans, we all have plenty of correct guesses of results prior to the season, but as with most sports, the NFL’s beauty comes in its unpredictability.

For example, 2021 saw the Jacksonville Jaguars, who ended the year with the worst record in the NFL, beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who are many people’s tip to win the Super Bowl this year.

We see plenty of upsets happen every year in the league, and here are three possible ones for the 2022 NFL season.

#3 - The Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars haven’t finished ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South since Jacksonville won the division in 2017, but that doesn’t mean the Indianapolis can find a way to win when they visit south Florida.

Incredibly, the Colts haven’t managed to win in Jacksonville since way back in 2014, losing the last seven times they’ve played in Florida. This includes the humiliating loss that knocked the Colts out of the 2022 NFL playoffs earlier this year. At this point, the Jaguars had already secured the first-overall draft pick. We wouldn't be surprised to see the hoodoo continue when the Colts head south in week two.

#2 - The Chicago Bears beating the Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has, as he put it, "owned" the Chicago Bears in recent times. But that could change early in 2022 when the Bears visit Lambeau Field. The matchup comes in week two, a week after Green Bay faces fellow division rivals the Minnesota Vikings. They could still be adjusting to an offense without Davante Adams when Chicago rolls into town.

Justin Fields will have had a full season of starter reps in training camp behind him going into 2022, and new head coach Matt Eberflus could have a few tricks up his sleeve to stifle Rodgers.

#1 - The New York Jets beating the Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets

Many people forget that despite the success story of the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals making it all the way to the Super Bowl, they lost very winnable games. These came against the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets. There’s an argument to be made that although Joe Burrow is one of the most clutch players in the league, he doesn’t turn it on in the so-called ‘lesser games’.

NY’S OFFENSE GOES OFF FOR OVER 500 YARDS IN THE UPSET JETS STUN BENGALS!NY’S OFFENSE GOES OFF FOR OVER 500 YARDS IN THE UPSET JETS STUN BENGALS! NY’S OFFENSE GOES OFF FOR OVER 500 YARDS IN THE UPSET 😱 https://t.co/7pJGMtL9tv

The Jets have also made waves during the 2022 NFL offseason, smashing the draft. They picked up Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson, who will all be day one starters. They will also have a couple of former Bengals in their ranks in C.J. Uzomah and Carl Lawson, who can help coach Robert Saleh as they’ll be familiar with Cincy’s playbook.

