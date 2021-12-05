Predicting the 3 biggest upsets from Week 13 NFL games

Week 13 Sunday games are nearly here and there could be more upsets to add to the growing list of upset games that have already happened this season. Teams like the Jaguars beating the Bills and Jets beating the Titans are among the biggest upsets of the season.

Week 13 could hold even bigger upsets, as teams that have no chance of rebounding will likely be aiming to play season ruiners for potential playoff teams, especially those that are divisional rivals.

Here are three potential upsets for Week 13.

Which upset is more likely to happen in Week 13?

#3 - New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

The game may not seem like an upset type, but the Bills are currently favored over the Patriots and are playing at home. Many believed that the Buffalo Bills would be the most unstoppable team in the AFC, but the New England Patriots are now that team.

This game is a high-stakes divisional matchup that holds a much deeper meaning than just a win. Should the Patriots get the upset victory, they will put an even deeper hold on the AFC, potentially taking the #1 seed away from the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Bills win, they will hold the same record as the Patriots and will regain their first-place status in the AFC East. This Monday Night Football game should be one for the ages.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

The New York Jets are just a mess of a team that won't amount to much in the 2021 season, apart from potentially messing up the chances of potential playoff teams. That could be the case starting Sunday when the Eagles travel to take on the Jets.

The Jets have beaten some tough teams this season that include the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets can sometimes be sneakily good and they could pull a fast one on the Eagles.

The Eagles will be without starting running back Jordan Howard and are now reportedly going to start Gardner Minshew. Hurts is currently dealing with an ankle injury and has not been designated as out for the game.

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are currently in a rebuild but have been finding plenty of ways to win games. They are currently 5-6 and could theoretically rebound from their losing season and make the playoffs.

Tom Brady struggles when he is faced with a tough defensive front and the Falcons have that in spades. Dante Fowler Jr., Foyesade Oluokun, and Adetokunbo Ogundeji will attempt to make life very difficult for Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers team is filled with injuries as well. Jamel Dean and Devin White are listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Jordan Whitehead is also out for the game. The Falcons could come into this game and play hard to rebound from their losing season and their latest losing woes. If nothing else, they might just want to take down a divisional rival.

