Predicting each AFC East team's record for the 2019 NFL season

Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are looking to secure another AFC East division title, while Sam Darnold is looking to avoid the 'sophomore slumps' this season.

The Bills made sure to help out Josh Allen by adding more offensive weapons and several upgrades to their offensive line. Meanwhile, Miami gets a major upgrade at quarterback with Josh Rosen now at the helm.

The AFC East may not have been the most exciting division in seasons past but based on the upgrades made by all four teams this offseason, it certainly looks like it could be one of the more intriguing divisions heading into the 2019 season.

Here's how I believe each AFC team will fare, record-wise, in 2019.

#1 New England Patriots: 12-4

Three words: Brady and Belichick. Need I say more? Probably not. But for the sake of this article, I'll go into more detail. The Patriots didn't add a ton of players during free agency, but their approach to the offseason has resulted in winning six Super Bowls, so I've got no reason to criticize their organization's methods.

As long as Brady and Belichick are at the helm, the Patriots will be frontrunners for AFC East division title and probably another Super Bowl, too. I do like the addition of N'Keal Harry, who's a big-bodied receiver that can certainly go up and get it. Former Eagles and Seahawks pass rusher Michael Bennett should bring a solid veteran presence to New England's young group of pass rushers, too.

The only true issue I have with New England's roster is their linebackers. But I don't see that being too much of an issue, considering Belichick still runs the show. He'll be sure to get the best out of each linebacker that sees action during the regular season. Until Brady and Belichick retire, they'll continue to be the favorites to win the AFC East each season. Plain and simple.

