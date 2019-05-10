×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Predicting each AFC North team's record for the 2019 NFL season

Andrew Thomison
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3   //    10 May 2019, 16:58 IST

JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster

The AFC North is going to look a lot different in 2019. The Steelers no longer have Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell but are still considered among the leagues most dynamic offensive units. The Lamar Jackson era has officially begun in Baltimore and based on their success from a season ago, they're legitimate threats to make the postseason again this season.

Cleveland has built an offensive powerhouse, led by star QB Baker Mayfield, dangerous wideouts Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and a dynamic trio of running backs in Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson Jr., and Kareem Hunt. Meanwhile, the Bengals added some nice pieces during the offseason, too. Here's how I believe each AFC North team will fare, record-wise, in 2019.

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers: 11-5

The Steelers look to bounce back after what many would consider to be a below-par 2018 season. That said, Antonio Brown (Raiders) and Le'Veon Bell (Jets), are gone. This means that there's going to be more time for Pittsburgh to center their attention on getting back to their winning ways. Look for JuJu Smith-Schuster to have a big impact for the gold and black this season, seeing as how he is looked at as their #1 wideout.

Keep in mind, Pittsburgh still has a top defense performance each year, they're very well coached, and they still have one of most elite quarterbacks in Ben Roethlisberger. The only thing that has me concerned, and it's been a problem for many seasons now, is their secondary. We'll have to see if the Steelers' holes and lack of talent in the secondary come back to haunt them in 2019.

Despite not having a true #2 wideout and a suspect secondary, I believe Pittsburgh will bounce back from last season's debacle by winning 11 games and another AFC North division title.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr Ben Roethlisberger American Football Conference
Advertisement
2019 NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Winners and Losers Through the First Phase
RELATED STORY
NFL: How Dave Gettleman's Guidance is Dragging the Giants in the Wrong Direction
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Giants fans should be concerned about OBJ trade following John Mara's comments
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Odell Beckham Jr. is justified in responding to perception of him being "locker room cancer” on Twitter
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Greatest NFL Dynasties in History
RELATED STORY
Why the Antonio Brown to Oakland Raiders trade is a win for the players
RELATED STORY
Why the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't lose the Antonio Brown Trade
RELATED STORY
NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown expresses desire to be traded in his latest tweet
RELATED STORY
Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks of All-Time
RELATED STORY
Why Antonio Brown going to the Oakland Raiders still doesn't make enough sense
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us