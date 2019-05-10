Predicting each AFC North team's record for the 2019 NFL season

Andrew Thomison FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 3 // 10 May 2019, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The AFC North is going to look a lot different in 2019. The Steelers no longer have Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell but are still considered among the leagues most dynamic offensive units. The Lamar Jackson era has officially begun in Baltimore and based on their success from a season ago, they're legitimate threats to make the postseason again this season.

Cleveland has built an offensive powerhouse, led by star QB Baker Mayfield, dangerous wideouts Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and a dynamic trio of running backs in Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson Jr., and Kareem Hunt. Meanwhile, the Bengals added some nice pieces during the offseason, too. Here's how I believe each AFC North team will fare, record-wise, in 2019.

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers: 11-5

The Steelers look to bounce back after what many would consider to be a below-par 2018 season. That said, Antonio Brown (Raiders) and Le'Veon Bell (Jets), are gone. This means that there's going to be more time for Pittsburgh to center their attention on getting back to their winning ways. Look for JuJu Smith-Schuster to have a big impact for the gold and black this season, seeing as how he is looked at as their #1 wideout.

Keep in mind, Pittsburgh still has a top defense performance each year, they're very well coached, and they still have one of most elite quarterbacks in Ben Roethlisberger. The only thing that has me concerned, and it's been a problem for many seasons now, is their secondary. We'll have to see if the Steelers' holes and lack of talent in the secondary come back to haunt them in 2019.

Despite not having a true #2 wideout and a suspect secondary, I believe Pittsburgh will bounce back from last season's debacle by winning 11 games and another AFC North division title.

1 / 4 NEXT