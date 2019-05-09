Predicting each AFC South team's record for the 2019 NFL season

Andrew Thomison FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 13 // 09 May 2019, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck

Although we haven't even reached training camp yet, it's never too early to project record outcomes for any NFL team. In this case, I'll be predicting each AFC South's team record for the 2019 NFL season, based on each teams strength, depth, and schedule. Here's how I believe each AFC South team will fare this coming season.

#1 Indianapolis Colts: 12-4

This was almost too easy of a selection for me, and it has to do with a lot more than just being a longtime Colts fan, too. After seeing what the Colts did in 2018 behind a magical season from star QB Andrew Luck, the NFL's best offensive line (statistically), and masterful play calling from head coach Frank Reich, there is no reason why this team can't climb their way to another division title, and possibly a top seed in the AFC, too.

Indianapolis could've easily won 12 or 13 games last season, had it not been for an ugly 1-5 start. Remember, this was a team that was supposed to be in a 'rebuilding' mode, and instead ended the 2018 season with a 10-6 record, the best version of Andrew Luck (arguably) we've seen in a long time, two All-Pros in Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard and a defense that hasn't even reached its maximum potential yet.

This team is young, loaded, and hasn't even scratched the surface of what it's capable of. With the improvements made during the offseason, including adding wideout Devin Funchess, pass rusher Justin Houston and drafting an incredibly promising group of players, don't be surprised to see the Colts as a front-runner for one of the top seeds in the AFC in 2019.

#2 Houston Texans: 10-6

Deshaun Watson

Despite starting off last season 0-3, the Texans clawed their way to nine straight wins, and ultimately ended their 2018 season with a 11-5 record. However, despite having great success last season, Deshaun Watson was sacked a league-high 65 times, and Houston didn't do much to address that problem this offseason. Adding tackles Tytus Howard and Max Scharping through the draft should help their offensive line woes. But that's still asking a lot of two rookie tackles.

This new offensive line certainly has their work cut out for them this upcoming season, as they'll face a plethora of elite pass rushers throughout the upcoming season. Besides the glaring offensive line issues, I also have major concerns with their receiving corps. Yes, they have DeAndre Hopkins. But he can't do it all. Can Will Fuller stay healthy and emerge as a true #2 wideout? And who is their go-to tight end?

For me, there are just too many question marks surrounding both their offense and defensive secondary, which is why I have them only winning 10 games this season. And, if I'm being honest, that number of wins may even be a little generous.

1 / 3 NEXT