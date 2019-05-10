Predicting each AFC West team's record for the 2019 NFL season

Philip Rivers

The AFC West is one of the more intriguing divisions in the NFL. The Chiefs are an offensive juggernaut, the Chargers just may have the leagues best receiving corps.

Meanwhile, in Mile High City, the Broncos still have one of the best defensive pass-rushing tandems in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. The Raiders, on paper, look like things are finally treading in the right direction. We'll have to see how Jon Gruden fares in year two.

That said, here's how I believe each AFC West team will fare, record-wise, in 2019.

#1 Los Angeles Chargers: 13-3

The Chargers are coming off an impressive 12-4 season, where they had one of the league's most dynamic offenses and a defense that ranked 8th in points allowed per game with 20.6, 9th in total yards allowed per game with 333.7, 9th in passing yards allowed per game with 227.9, and 9th in rushing yards allowed per game with 105.8.

If you thought this team was scary last season, they're going to be even better this season. Their offense is still just as explosive, with Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen and deep threat Mike Williams leading the way. Philip Rivers can still play at a high level, and running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are still an explosive 1-2 punch.

My only concern with this team is their offensive line, which surrendered 34 sacks lasts season. From what I've seen, GM Tom Telesco hasn't done much to address these issues, which leads me to believe that it's not a problem in the organization's eyes. Yes, a lot of their lineman are young. But they struggled heavily against New England in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season.

Despite the concerns I have about their offensive line, the Philip Rivers still has plenty of weapons in that arsenal of his. And the defense still has stars everywhere you look. Derwin James, Desmond King, Casey Hayward and Joey Bosa are just a few. I believe their high-powered offense and dominant defense will carry them to an AFC West title, and the AFC's top seed in 2019.

