×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Predicting each AFC West team's record for the 2019 NFL season

Andrew Thomison
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
4   //    10 May 2019, 15:20 IST

Philip Rivers
Philip Rivers

The AFC West is one of the more intriguing divisions in the NFL. The Chiefs are an offensive juggernaut, the Chargers just may have the leagues best receiving corps.

Meanwhile, in Mile High City, the Broncos still have one of the best defensive pass-rushing tandems in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. The Raiders, on paper, look like things are finally treading in the right direction. We'll have to see how Jon Gruden fares in year two.

That said, here's how I believe each AFC West team will fare, record-wise, in 2019.

#1 Los Angeles Chargers: 13-3

The Chargers are coming off an impressive 12-4 season, where they had one of the league's most dynamic offenses and a defense that ranked 8th in points allowed per game with 20.6, 9th in total yards allowed per game with 333.7, 9th in passing yards allowed per game with 227.9, and 9th in rushing yards allowed per game with 105.8.

If you thought this team was scary last season, they're going to be even better this season. Their offense is still just as explosive, with Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen and deep threat Mike Williams leading the way. Philip Rivers can still play at a high level, and running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are still an explosive 1-2 punch.

My only concern with this team is their offensive line, which surrendered 34 sacks lasts season. From what I've seen, GM Tom Telesco hasn't done much to address these issues, which leads me to believe that it's not a problem in the organization's eyes. Yes, a lot of their lineman are young. But they struggled heavily against New England in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season.

Despite the concerns I have about their offensive line, the Philip Rivers still has plenty of weapons in that arsenal of his. And the defense still has stars everywhere you look. Derwin James, Desmond King, Casey Hayward and Joey Bosa are just a few. I believe their high-powered offense and dominant defense will carry them to an AFC West title, and the AFC's top seed in 2019.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Philip Rivers Joe Flacco American Football Conference
Advertisement
2019 NFL Draft Round 7: Results and Draft Picks
RELATED STORY
NFL: Jared Allen recruits fellow retired NFL players for a curling team
RELATED STORY
NFL News: Seahawks trade Frank Clark to Chiefs, acquire 29th overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
NFL legend Nick Lowery on Kannalife, Super Bowl LIII, CTE awareness, CBD & more
RELATED STORY
Predicting each AFC South team's record for the 2019 NFL season
RELATED STORY
Grading the AFC South's 2019 NFL Draft selections: Titans get an 'A' for outstanding draft
RELATED STORY
Recapping the 2018/19 NFL season
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Draft Order: Who picks when in the NFL Draft?
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Draft Results: All Draft Picks by Team
RELATED STORY
NFL: Free agency fits for the top 10 teams in terms of cap space
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us