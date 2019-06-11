Predicting each NFC West team's record for the 2019 NFL season

Jared Goff

The NFC West may just contain some of the NFL's most prolific and explosive offenses. From Russell Wilson and his magical plays, to Jared Goff and the high-flying offense, surrounded by the 'battering ram' himself, Todd Gurley. Don't forget about Jimmy G and that new and improved 49ers defense, with players like Kwon Alexander and Dee Ford.

Kyler Murray might just be the league's most intriguing rookie, too, as he's tasked with leading an Arizona Cardinals team that was-- for a lack of better words, dreadful in 2018. That said, here's how I believe each team will fare, record-wise, in 2019.

#1 Los Angeles Rams: 12-4

Coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history, the Rams are looking to win their division in back-to-back seasons. Last season, Los Angeles arguably had the most explosive offense in the entire league. Yet, they only managed to score a measly three points in Super Bowl LIII.

I mean, this wasn't exactly 'The Greatest Show on Turf' but their offense wasn't far off. The Rams ranked 2nd in points accumulated per game with 32.9, 2nd in total yards per game with 421.1, 5th in passing yards per game with 281.7, and 3rd in rushing yards per game with 139.4.

You might be wondering "Why do you have the Rams winning 12 games in 2019, when they won 13 last season?" Simple. They are no longer the most complete team in their division. Before you freak out, they're still the BEST. Consequently, I have them winning their division for the third straight year, just maybe not as soundly as Rams fans would like.

I have concerns at safety-- specifically free safety, with the departure of Lamarcus Joyner. Being thin at linebacker isn't great, either. But make no mistake about it, Los Angeles still has one of the league's best front fours with superstar Aaron Donald leading the way. Look for the Rams to win 12 games in 2019, all while capturing their third straight division title.

