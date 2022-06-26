Predicting every division winner in the 2022 NFL season 

The summer heat has made its way to North America, and that can only mean one thing to NFL fans: training camp is around the corner. The NFL has had a busy offseason, with player movement and off-the-field news dominating the football landscape.

We are still awaiting the fate of Deshaun Watson and what his possible suspension will mean for the Cleveland Browns. It will also affect Baker Mayfield and the power structure of the entire AFC. Speaking of the AFC, will Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills reign supreme, or will a team from the best division in football, the AFC West, come out as champion?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will head into the 2022 season without Devante Adams, perhaps the best pass catcher in the NFL. Tom Brady retired and then unretired, making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers favorites in the NFC South. Will this be the year Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally represent the NFC in the Super Bowl?

As we get ready for the beginning of the NFL season, here are the potential winners for every division:

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2022 and there are plenty of reasons why. The offense might have a hard time repeating their performances from 2021, but even they will still be amongst the best teams in the league. Josh Allen proved last year that he was one of the most prolific players in the the NFL, and the defense added Von Miller, who still has game-changing abilities.

The New York Jets should make strides as long as Zach Wilson steps up, and the New England Patriots are always a danger. However, expecting two second-year quarterbacks to challenge the depth and talent of the Bills at this point is unrealistic. The real X-factor might be the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are mega talented but with so many questions surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, putting them ahead of the Bills is ridiculous.

AFC North - Cincinnati Bengals

The AFC North is a division that could go in many different directions. The Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2021, and the building blocks are there for a playoff run in 2022. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase may be the best quarterback/receiver duo in the NFL. Running back Joe Mixon is perennially underrated. The Bengals used the offseason to shore up their offensive line, their biggest weakness of the 2021 season.

The Baltimore Ravens remain the biggest challenge for the Bengals in the North. After a great NFL draft, the Ravens look to be challengers in the AFC, though so much will depend on Lamar Jackson. His ability to find a connection with receiver Rashod Bateman is in question. The Cleveland Browns remain unknown because of Deshaun Watson's status, and the Pittsburgh Steelers look more like a middle-of-the-road team. However, if rookie Kenny Pickett can play solidly, there is a chance that they will make some noise due to their talent on defense.

AFC South - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts upgraded their quarterback position with Matt Ryan taking over for the wildly inconsistent Carson Wentz. The Colts are well coached and primed to finally challenge for a division that has been ruled by the Tennessee Titans the past few years. The Titans still have a solid squad but should take a step back this season with A.J. Brown now a Philadelphia Eagle and the wear and tear on Derrick Henry. This will put more pressure on Ryan Tannehill's passing abilities. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars can't be any worse off than last season but are still a couple of years away from challenging for the division. The Houston Texans are most likely looking at a top 5 NFL draft pick.

AFC West - Los Angeles Chargers

The best division in the NFL will be an arms race all the way to the end of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers this offseason added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson on defense, while quarterback Justin Herbert should continue to only get better. The Kansas City Chiefs are still the Chiefs, and probably still the favorites in the division. The loss of Tyreek Hill could impact them more than most think. Hill's dynamic ability to stay open when the play breaks down will be missed, and teams can focus more of their attention on Travis Kelce.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos made splashes of their own by bringing in Devante Adams and Russell Wilson respectively. The Raiders might be the biggest Super Bowl darkhorse in the NFL, and the Broncos are loaded with special players across both sides of the ball.

NFC East - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have given quarterback Jalen Hurts everything he needs to be successful in 2022. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith form a lethal receiving combination and the defense is deep and talented. The Dallas Cowboys remain the biggest challengers in the division and are the favorites, but the team lacks the killer instinct to finish what they started. The blame falls squarely on the shoulders of head coach Mike McCarthy, who seems out of his league at this point. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders might surprise some NFL fans because there is some talent on each team, but they are not division contenders at this point.

NFC North - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have owned this division for years and this year might be their biggest challenge when it comes to the North. Aaron Rodgers and company will have to figure out how to run an offense without Davante Adams, but highlighting Aaron Jones coming out of the backfield is one way to keep the title. The Minnesota Vikings are moving away from handing the ball off to Dalvin Cook on every down and should keep things interesting. The Detroit Lions are a hardworking team who some see as sleepers, while the Chicago Bears are in full NFL rebuild mode.

NFC South - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's return changes everything in the NFC, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Brady and company have the team chemistry and talent to once again dominate the South. The New Orleans Saints have always had Brady's number, but there are too many questions now that Sean Payton is gone. The Falcons have some nice players, but are not legitimate contenders. The Carolina Panthers are a team without a purpose and should be looking at a top 5 NFL draft pick.

NFC West - San Francisco 49ers

The NFC West is one of the most interesting divisions in football heading into 2022. The San Francisco 49ers are brilliantly coached and have depth all over the field, but serious questions about Trey Lance's ability to lead the team remain. The team still has Jimmy Garoppolo, but trade rumors surround him every day. Defending Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams are loaded with talent, but the Super Bowl hangover is real and they will be playing to turn it on in the playoffs as opposed to leaving it all on the field during the regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals might be the biggest boom or bust team in the NFL. Kyler Murray and company seem to be at odds with management and who knows how it will all play out. The Seattle Seahawks have moved on from franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and are in rebuilding mode for 2022.

