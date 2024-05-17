  • NFL
  Predicting results from Arizona Cardinals' 2024-25 schedule: How many wins could Kyler Murray rack up? 

Predicting results from Arizona Cardinals' 2024-25 schedule: How many wins could Kyler Murray rack up? 

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jun 03, 2024 12:25 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will have Kyler Murray for a full season again

The Arizona Cardinals had two first-round picks at the 2024 NFL draft, and they now look to rebound with Marvin Harrison Jr. added to the squad. The schedule for the season is now released, and there's not going to be an easy ride for Kyler Murray's team.

With the current NFC champions in their division, the NFC West is always going to be a tough task, but the Cardinals are looking to at least make it a competitive season.

Here's a closer look at the complete predictions for the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 season:

Cardinals' 2024 regular-season schedule

  • Week 1: Sept. 8 at Buffalo
  • Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Rams
  • Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Detroit
  • Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Washington
  • Week 5: Oct. 6 at San Francisco
  • Week 6: Oct. 13 at Green Bay
  • Week 7: Oct. 21 Chargers - Monday Night Football
  • Week 8: Oct. 27 at Miami
  • Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Chicago
  • Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. Jets
  • Week 11: Nov. 17 Bye
  • Week 12: Nov. 24 at Seattle
  • Week 13: Dec. 1 at Minnesota
  • Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Seattle
  • Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. New England
  • Week 16: Dec. 22 at Carolina
  • Week 17: Dec. 28 or 29 at Rams
  • Week 18: Jan. 5 vs. San Francisco
Arizona Cardinals 2024: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Sept. 8 at Buffalo: Bills 26-15

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Rams: Rams 26-19

Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Detroit: Lions 30-19

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Washington: Cardinals 29-18

Week 5: Oct. 6 at San Francisco: 49ers 38-15

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Green Bay: Packers 30-22

Week 7: Oct. 21 Chargers - Monday Night Football: Cardinals 23-18

Week 8: Oct. 27 at Miami: Dolphins 30-21

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Chicago: Cardinals 18-16

Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. Jets: Jets 19-16

Week 11: Bye week

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Seattle: Seahawks 33-31

Week 13: Dec. 1 at Minnesota: Cardinals 23-21

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Seattle: Cardinals 23-17

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. New England: Patriots 27-23

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Carolina: Cardinals 27-23

Week 17: Dec. 28 at Rams: Rams 29-25

Week 18: Jan. 5 vs. San Francisco: Cardinals 25-15

Arizona Cardinals' predicted regular season record

The Arizona Cardinals will finish the season with a 7-10 record, which is in line with their roster and their current approach. There will be massive improvements from last season, but they'll still need a piece or two to compete with the heavyweights.

