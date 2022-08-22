NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 22 August 2022

The final preseason game of Week 2 is upon us as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will have the New York Jets hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are coming off wins in their opening preseason fixtures.

The Jets will be without quarterback Zach Wilson, who suffered a knee meniscus injury versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Wilson could miss the start of the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, meaning we won't see him for the duration of this preseason.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh hasn’t indicated if his starters will play in the game. Saleh spoke after joint practice with Atlanta. He said that’s he’s torn on playing his starters:

"I'm torn on it. I wake up one day and I'm like, 'OK, they're going to play.' The next day I wake up and they're not going to play."

New York lost offensive tackle Mekhi Becton for the entire NFL season with a with a knee injury. The potential for more injuries could be behind Saleh’s trepidation of playing his starters.

NFL @NFL



:

: Stream on NFL+ Mondays are better with football. #ATLvsNYJ -- Tonight 8pm ET on ESPN: Stream on NFL+ Mondays are better with football. 📺: #ATLvsNYJ -- Tonight 8pm ET on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/yhmvGdSVHe

The Falcons released their depth chart for their preseason game versus the Jets. Marcus Mariota is atop the chart at quarterback, followed by Desmond Ridder and Felipe Franks. Something to note is that Franks is also listed third on the tight end depth chart behind Kyle Pitts and Anthony Frisker. There’s no indication from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on how long his starters will play in this game.

With Mariota locked in as the starting quarterback for Atlanta entering the 2022 NFL season, there’s a chance we could see Ridder get some significant snaps here. While Mariota is the current starter for Atlanta, fans could see Ridder in the future, somewhere down the line.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh This angle of Desmond Ridder’s game winning TD This angle of Desmond Ridder’s game winning TD 👀 https://t.co/oRdS8pD9xq

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Mobile device: NFL+

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell