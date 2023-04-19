Pro Football Hall of Fame: Diving into the stellar career of LB Thomas Davis

Thomas Davis was one of the most underrated defensive players of his time (2005-2020). The majority of his career came with the Carolina Panthers. He spent 14 seasons in Charlotte before joining the Chargers in 2019 and then Washington in 2020 before retiring. It was a very long career considering the linebacker position is one of the most physical positions in the game.

The tackling machine was a defensive cornerstone each year in the league. He provided all three franchises with stability, consistency, and a high football IQ. The question is whether or not the former Georgia star belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here is his case for Canton.

A Tackling Monster

According to Pro Football Reference, Thomas Davis recorded 75+ tackles in 11 of his 16 years in the NFL, including seven 100-tackle seasons. He finished his career with 1,216 tackles. That is more than the likes of Hall of Famers Steve Atwater, Brian Dawkins, Ronnie Lott, and Reggie White. He is Carolina's all-time leader in solo tackles (789). He also sits second in the team's history for forced fumbles (18).

Davis was also great in pass defense. He recorded at least five passes defended in seven career seasons. He is eighth in Carolina's history in interceptions with 13. He was the definition of a leader and field general in the middle of every defense he played in.

Thomas Davis the Pro Bowler

Due to his stout defensive play, Thomas Davis was named to the Pro Bowl three times. Not just three times, but three consecutive times (2015-2017). He was also named a First-Team All-Pro in 2015. Along with the help of his teammate, elite linebacker Luke Kuechly, he helped the Panthers earn their second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2015.

The former All-American was not only a great defender, but he was a fantastic human being in the community. He was named the 2014 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year. He was the epitome of everything you would want in a franchise player. Tackling machine, bright football mind, strong leader, and great humanitarian are all the titles you could give to Davis.

Does Thomas Davis belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? The fact that he was not able to win a Super Bowl certainly hurts. But he was as consistent a defensive player as the NFL had for over a decade-and-a-half.

