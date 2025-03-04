Projecting Amari Cooper contract extension: Exploring potential salary for ex-Cowboys star’s new deal

Amari Cooper has been the talk of the town heading into the free agency market this offseason. The wideout played the second half of the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills after the Cleveland Browns traded him in October.

Cooper had initially signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He was traded to the Browns in March 2022.

Now, since Cooper is entering free agency, Spotrac has projected that the receiver could land a potential two-year, $28 million contract this offseason. This would mean that he would earn a $14 million annual salary.

The other factor with Cooper is his age. He will be 31 when the 2025 season gets underway and teams might not agree to offer him a lucrative deal. He could also sign a contract with a team that offers him a salary of $10 million per year.

The Bills might not be able to afford to sign Cooper this year since they have cap space problems. So, it will be interesting to see where the five-time Pro Bowl receiver plays next season. Buffalo paid Cooper $806,667 for his services in the second half of the 2024 season.

The then-Oakland Raiders drafted Cooper in the first round with the No. 4 pick in 2015. He played just over three seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Cowboys in October 2018.

Cooper has also had stints with the Browns and the Bills. Now, there is some uncertainty about which team will sign him this offseason.

How did Amari Cooper fare in the 2024 NFL season?

Amari Cooper in action for the Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Amari Cooper began the 2024 season with the Browns. He played six games for them, recording 250 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Cooper then joined the Bills and played eight regular season games, posting 297 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions. He played in all three of Buffalo's postseason games, tallying 41 yards on six receptions before the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

