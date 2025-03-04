Projecting Diontae Johnson contract extension: Exploring potential salary for ex-Steelers WR’s new deal

Diontae Johnson had an interesting 2024 season, playing for three different teams along the way. The wideout is not entering the free agency market and there is some uncertainty on where he will play his football next.

Johnson is still relatively young and will be 29 when the 2025 season begins. He could potentially land a two-year, $30 million contract with a franchise this offseason. This would mean that the player would earn $15 million in salary per year.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that could do with a receiver like Johnson since they are looking for a rebuild and have the financial resources to sign the player. The Pro Bowl wideout can also look to revamp his career with the Raiders.

However, some teams that aim to make cost-effective moves could offer Johnson a deal of up to $10 million in annual salary.

In 2022, Johnson signed a two-year, $36,710,000 extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 offseason. On Oct. 29, Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, who waived him on Dec. 20.

Three days later, Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans, who then waived him on Jan. 15. The following day, the Ravens claimed Johnson off waivers, but he was not able to play for the rest of the season.

How did Diontae Johnson fare in the 2024 NFL season?

Diontae Johnson in action for the Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Diontae Johnson played seven games for the Panthers in the 2024 season, recording 357 yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions. He then played four games for the Ravens and tallied just six yards on one reception.

In his only game for the Texans, Johnson posted 12 yards on two receptions. He finished the season with 375 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Johnson is considered one of the top wideouts entering the free agency this offseason, and it remains to be seen where he will play his football in the 2025 NFL season.

