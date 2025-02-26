Projecting Ja'Marr Chase contract extension: Exploring potential salary for Bengals WR after team’s latest comments

The Cincinnati Bengals' top receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are looking to get paid this offseason, and the team will have to address both. Higgins is an unrestricted free agent this offseason while Chase is still looking for a contract extension of his own as he is on his fifth-year option for $21.816 million in 2025 as of right now.

Ad

However, the team is going to need to figure out how to keep their talent under contract going forward. While speaking at the 2025 NFL Combine on Tuesday, Cincinnati Bengals executive Duke Tobin was optimistic regarding the ability to sign Ja'Marr Chase to a contract extension.

He stated how Ja'Marr Chase will be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the National Football League once the contract is agreed upon. Tobin discussed how the team is approaching re-signing the wide receiver duo with a very matter-of-fact statement.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We are not trying to insult anybody."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chase won the NFL Triple Crown as he led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He finished the season with 127 receptions on 175 targets for 1,708 yards (13.4 yards per catch) with 17 touchdown catches.

What will Ja'Marr Chase's contract extension look like?

Ja'Marr Chase is one of the premier wide receivers and is in line for a massive pay increase off his rookie contract. According to Spotrac, he is projected to have a four-year, $133.9 million market value contract ($33.5 million average annual value). However, it is looking increasingly unlikely that that number would be enough to get a deal done with Chase.

Ad

With Duke Tobin stating publicly that Chase is going to be the highest-paid non-QB in the league, that projected contract number will need to be a bit higher. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has the highest AAV at $35 million of the non-quarterbacks while San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's $170 million is the largest value.

If the Cincinnati Bengals really intend to put their money where their mouth is and officially put ink to the contract, expect the deal to look like a four-year, $150 million with $115 million guaranteed. That deal would vault Chase above Jefferson in terms of AAV, contract value, and total guaranteed money, which is likely what he is hoping to achieve.

However, as more stars continue to get contract extensions and potentially reset the market, that contract could continue to get richer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.