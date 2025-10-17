Puka Nacua injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Rams WR ahead of Week 7 fantasy football

Puka Nacua has been a fantasy football revelation once again in 2025. After an injury-riddled year in 2024, fantasy football managers had reason to hesitate before taking the plunge. However, those who did were rewarded in spades this season.

However, the other shoe might be dropping for the wide receiver. Here's a look at everything you need to know about what's going on with Nacua's new injury and whether you need to act.

According to the Rams' official injury report, Nacua didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, placing his status in doubt. Those fears grew, and now the worst is true for Week 7.

Per a Thursday X post by Adam Schefter, Nacua has been ruled out for the Week 7 tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. As such, it's time to put Nacua on your bench immediately and on your IR as soon as it's updated.

If you can't fit him on your IR, you can keep Puka Nacua on your bench for now. However, will the injury be a long-term concern for managers?

Puka Nacua fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Puka Nacua at Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Puka Nacua is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Los Angeles Rams have not placed the receiver on IR themselves, which suggests they expect him to return to the fold sooner rather than later. However, that said, it could still be a significant amount of time before he's back on the field.

Luckily for the Rams, the team will go into its bye week following the showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meaning, Nacua will get more time to recover at zero detriment to the team. As such, there is reason for optimism that he will be back on the field in Week 9 or Week 10.

Fantasy managers will need to made due until then, starting Davante Adams if you have him or otherwise looking to your bench. Hopefully, managers affected have been engaging in the waiver wire this season, so managers should have someone available to slide in for a couple of weeks.

If not, managers can hope for a Week 7 waiver wire wonder or simply attempt to wait it out, which isn't the most ideal choice.

Nacua is likely to return in semi-short order, however, so if you're at the top of your league, you might be able to take the hit on the chin. Of course, then the pressure on Nacua to deliver becomes monstrous, but it might be the only path forward for many Nacua managers.

