Puka Nacua vs Brandon Aiyuk: Who you should start in Week 13 Fantasy Football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are two intriguing fantasy options at wide receiver in Week 13. Both have tough matchups as the Rams face the Cleveland Browns (7-4) and the 49ers face the Eagles (10-1).

Both Nacua and Aiyuk have had good seasons. As a fifth-round draft pick this year, Nacua has shattered expectations and has had one of the best rookie wide receiver seasons in the last five years. In eight games this season, the rookie has recorded 61 catches for 795 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Aiyuk, it's looking like he might finish this season with a career year in his fourth season in the NFL. In 10 games, he's caught 45 receptions for 881 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging a whopping 19.6 yards per catch on the season.

Is Puka Nacua a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Puka Nacua during Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys

While Puka Nacua has flashed this season and has had some good performances, he will face one of the toughest tasks all season in the Cleveland Browns tomorrow. The Browns have the number one defense in terms of yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

Nacua hasn't had a 100-yard game since Week 7 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. He scored two games ago against the Seattle Seahawks but has only had one game in the last four where he had over 10 fantasy points.

Nacua is due for a breakout game soon, but it might not come this week against one of the league's best defenses.

Is Brandon Aiyuk a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Brandon Aiyuk during San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers will get a chance to avenge their NFC Championship loss last season as they face the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow. Aiyuk faces a defense that gives up way more yards, as the Eagles are ranked 19th in that category. The Eagles have the fourth-worst pass defense, giving up an average of 255.7 pass yards per game.

Aiyuk has been on an excellent four-week run in fantasy. He racked up over 10 points in each of the last four games, with two 100-yard performances and scoring a touchdown in each of the last three games.

Puka Nacua or Brandon Aiyuk, who should I start in Week 13?

Brandon Aiyuk during Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer suggests fans should start Aiyuk over Nacua this week. Aiyuk is projected to record 15 fantasy points compared to Nacua's 12.2-point projection.

Sportskeeda suggests fans should start Brandon Aiyuk over Puka Nacua in fantasy in Week 13

It makes sense to see Aiyuk get the nod over Nacua. Nacua and quarterback Matthew Stafford have struggled in recent weeks and face arguably the best defense. Aiyuk, on the other hand, has been more consistent and faces a Philly secondary that gives up the most fantasy points to wide receivers than any other team.

Of course, projections are just projections, and either player could overly under or overperform their projected numbers.

