“Pure d**keater” – Top 2023 NFL Draft prospect Darnell Wright sounds off on Bengals reporter in out-of-pocket DM

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to upgrade their offensive line, and Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright is one of the possibilities for their first-round pick. But the prospect took offense to a comment aimed at his future in the league.

Willie Lutz, the host of the podcast Same Old Stripes and a Cincinnati Bengals fan, has expressed his opinion on what position Wright will play in the NFL, stating that he sees the tackle as a pure right tackle with no ability to play on the left side.

The Tennessee prospect was not pleased with what he saw and took to Lutz's DMs to express his feelings:

The impression created was not positive by any means, but it must be registered that Wright did recognize he went a bit too far and apologized to Willie, even saying that the pair could maybe record a podcast as he might be in Cincinnati next month - which means he might get drafted by the Bengals with the 28th pick.

Lutz himself bumped a nice compliment about the prospect right after the pair made amends:

Can the Bengals draft Darnell Wright in the 2023 NFL Draft?

It certainly does not look probable, as the tackle is set to be a top-15 pick in the 2023 recruitment and Cincinnati only holds the 28th pick due to their run to the AFC Championship Game last season.

A recent projection made in Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator had Wright going to the New York Jets with the 13th pick. Cincinnati took advantage of the situation created by a run at quarterback in the first round and grabbed tight end Michael Mayer from Notre Dame with the 28th pick.

NFL Combine

Mayer would represent a very good pick and makes sense for a ton of reasons. The Bengals are already a complete team and they don't have many holes on the roster. They would be adding a player who excels at contested catches in the middle of the field, and they need these kinds of players to come cheap due to Burrow's upcoming extension.

Cincinnati needs to upgrade its offensive line and should pick one or two guys in the 2023 draft, but Wright is not going to be one of them.

