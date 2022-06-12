Watch: Russell Wilson surprises wife Ciara while taking a dig at former NFL player who questioned their marriage

Russell Wilson surprised his wife, singer Ciara, with some flowers and shared the moment with his five and a half million followers on Instagram. The Denver Broncos quarterback used the following to caption the moment between himself and Ciara:

“Stay Squared Up my friends. #SurpriseSurprise @Ciara."

The caption is in reference to comments made by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder on the podcast "The Pivot" back in April of this year. Crowder called the Broncos quarterback a square and said that Ciara wouldn’t be with the quarterback if he didn’t money:

“If Russell didn’t have that bread, Ciara wouldn’t be with him. Russell a square. Ciara has a good situation. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. Everybody has a type."

Despite the Denver signal-caller not responding directly to Crowder’s comments at the time, he took to Twitter soon after to share a quote from the Bible:

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”

Galatians 5:22-23 NIV “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”Galatians 5:22-23 NIV

The former NFL linebacker recently appeared on the radio morning show "The Breakfast Club" to address his controversial statements. It seemed as if he did feel bad about the things he said about Ciara:

“Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family, I’ll take that back.”

Yet, he didn’t take back his comments on the quarterback, doubling down on the Denver quarterback being a "goofball."

How did Ciara and Russell Wilson meet?

The couple at the 8th Annual NFL Honors

Ciara and the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient met in March 2015. The couple made their relationship public a month later at a White House State Dinner.

The Broncos signal-caller proposed to the Grammy award-winning performer in March 2016 while on vacation in the Seychelles. The couple were privately married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, in July 2016.

Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, from her prior relationship with rapper Future. The singer and Wilson are parents to two children: a daughter Sienna Princess and son Win Harrison.

The pair announced a joint business venture: a production company named Why Not You Productions. Ciara and the quarterback said they hoped "to impact lives" and went on to say:

“That’s what we want to do at the end of the day—even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions.”

It looks as though Ciara and the Broncos quarterback are truly squared up together and taking that (one, two step) forward in their lives.

