3 Superstar QBs who could be on the move soon feat Lamar Jackson

The Value of a Franchise QB

Franchise QBs are incredibly difficult to find. Some teams, such as the Green Bay Packers, have enjoyed nearly 40 years of repeated success thanks to QBs Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets, however, are still in search of the man that will lead them out of the doldrums of the NFL.

Due to a combination of poor play, a lack of team success, and underwhelming results, an unusually large number of QBs could find themselves wearing other uniforms soon. The 2022 NFL season will determine the fate of several famous QB names. Who amongst them is most likely to throw their final pick with their current team and attempt to reinvent themselves elsewhere?

#1 Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s short but incredibly successful career has seen its fair share of ups and downs already. He was impossible to stop during his first year in the league, pushing the Baltimore Ravens to a 6-1 record and a playoff berth in the process.

Year two was perfect. Jackson tormented defenders, throwing for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. The electrifying QB may very well have been the most dangerous runner in the league when he tucked and ran with it, going for over 1,200 rushing yards en route to winning the league MVP.

Although Jackson looks like a long-term option, Baltimore is beginning to have its doubts. The QB’s numbers over the past two seasons have been notably declining:

2020: 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 1,005 rushing yards

2021: 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 767 rushing yards

As a result, the Ravens are yet to offer Jackson a contract extension. Originally, Jackson’s unorthodox playing style and run-first game was a nightmare for defensive coordinators, but he’s yet to truly develop as a passer. If Jackson jumps out to another slow start, the Ravens could cut their losses and move on to a more conventional shot-caller.

#2 Tua Tagovailoa

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins.

The time for Tua is now.

Although he’s been a pro for only two seasons, an unprecedented amount of pressure has been placed on his shoulders. He’s been fairly solid thus far, putting together a record of 13-8, while throwing 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Still, it hasn’t been enough.

Tua has been heavily criticized for his unwillingness to push the ball down the field. With back-to-back seasons in which he averaged less than seven yards per attempt, Tua is expected to do more than just dink and dunk his way up the field.

In an effort to help Tua pitch the long ball more often, the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill. The speedy receiver out of Kansas City is arguably the fastest player in the game and was a major piece of the Chiefs' championship puzzle. If Tua isn’t able to take more risks and lead this incredibly talented group of players into the postseason, his time in Miami will likely end unceremoniously.

#3 Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers.

In today’s NFL, the offensive load is largely placed on the shoulders of a team's QB. In the process, gargantuan stats and unprecedented success have occurred for several noteworthy teams. The Tennessee Titans, on the other hand, have remained stuck with their old school and somewhat primitive methods.

Tennessee is a smash-mouth team that prides itself on playing lockdown defense and giving the ball to running back Derrick Henry. Ultimately, the All-Pro back has led the league in rushing in 2019 and 2020, but it hasn’t led to a trip to the Super Bowl yet.

Tannehill, whether fair or not, has shouldered most of the blame for their failures. Throughout the regular season, the QB has been solid. However, in the playoffs he hasn’t been at his best. In five postseason games, only once has he thrown for over 200 yards.

Last season, with championship aspirations on their mind, Tannehill threw for 220 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions during a Divisional Round loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the franchise grabbing Malik Willis in this year's draft, a change at the QB spot could happen sooner rather than later.

