5 QBs who replaced legends and thrived feat. Aaron Rodgers and Steve Young

Viewed as the unquestionable and undeniable leader of the future, newly drafted quarterbacks are often forced into untenable situations. In addition to being viewed as a team's figurehead, many of those quarterbacks are tasked with replacing franchise legends.

In most instances, quarterbacks have failed miserably. However, there have been a handful of signal-callers who not only openly accepted their responsibilities and the weight placed on their shoulders, but they relished it.

With countless examples littered across NFL history, let’s take a look at which QB was thrust into the limelight and asked to replace a legend and did so with little to no trouble.

#5 - Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Brett Favre rubbed his eyes and snarled as a baby-faced Aaron Rodgers made his way through the Green Bay Packers locker room in 2005. For the better part of the past five seasons prior to Rodgers' arrival, Favre openly flirted with the idea of hanging up his cleats for good.

With each failed attempt to win another Super Bowl, Green Bay grew tired of Favre’s perpetual threats to walk off into the sunset. While he wasn’t officially done in the NFL in 2008, Green Bay made the painful decision to move on and allow Rodgers the opportunity to show what he got. Three years later, Rodgers was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as confetti rained upon him.

Fast forward roughly a decade and a half, and Rodgers is now following in Favre’s footsteps. The future first-ballot Hall of Fame QB has thrown out countless signals that his time in the NFL is coming to a close. Still, regardless of when Rodgers officially takes off his Green Bay jersey for good, his four All-Pro selections, 10 Pro Bowl teams, four MVP awards, and a Super Bowl MVP would indicate that he played just fine in the absence of Favre.

#4 - Steve Young

American Century Championship - Round Two

The San Francisco 49ers knew good and well that Joe Montana was at the end of his Hall of Fame rope. So, in 1987, with Montana well into his 30s, the franchise swung a trade that landed Steve Young.

Pegged as their quarterback of the future, Young’s pressure was ratcheted up tenfold as he watched Montana tear through the league with relative ease. In two of his four seasons holding the clipboard, Young was given a bird’s eye view of what it took to win at the highest level.

Once the reigns of the 49ers were officially handed to him in 1991, Young struggled. Montana’s successor would aggregate just 2,517 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while leading them to a .500 record.

Eventually, though, Young found his footing. In seven of his next eight seasons, Young was named to seven Pro Bowls, was a three-time All-Pro, a two-time league MVP, and a Super Bowl champion.

Young’s overall stature didn't quite eclipse that of Montana, but he came dangerously close.

#3 - Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Admittedly, it’s a bit too early to toot Justin Herbert's horn. Still, despite only entering just his third year in the league, if Herbert ultimately becomes a bust, we’ll issue our mea culpa.

In just two seasons in the NFL, fans of the Los Angeles Chargers are quickly forgetting about their previous signal-caller, Philip Rivers. Since day one, Herbert has confidently waltzed onto the field and given his new fans an aerial show.

This past season, the former first-round selection backed up a red-hot rookie season with an even more impressive sophomore campaign. In 2021, Herbert joined the 5,000 passing yards club, finishing the season with 5,014. To his credit, Herbert was also incredible in terms of taking care of the ball, registering 38 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions.

It will take more than just a few seasons before Herbert officially usurps Rivers as the franchise's best quarterback ever. However, at his current pace, Herbert is on the right track.

#2 - Andrew Luck

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning’s records proliferated rapidly throughout his career. With the newly inducted Hall of Famer under center, the Indianapolis Colts were consistently near the top of the NFL food chain.

After years of terrific play, Manning turned his playoff pain into a triumph in 2006, leading the Colts to a Super Bowl victory. From there, Manning appeared to have at least another decade of dominance left in his bones. However, his time in Indianapolis was truncated in 2010 following neck surgery. Although Manning would eventually return to the field, the Colts had already decided to move on.

Andrew Luck, their newly inserted signal-caller, gladly accepted the responsibility of leading the Colts into their new future. By all accounts, Luck dealt with the pressure fine, he was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls while capturing at least 11 victories during that stretch.

Though Luck’s talent was mouthwatering, his body was unable to deal with the rigors of a poor offensive line, thus leading to him retiring at the young age of 29.

#1 - Matt Ryan

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Michael Vick will never hear his name inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. Be that as it may, he was very much revered during his time in the league and is arguably the most beloved Atlanta Falcons player ever.

Once taken with the number one overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, the hopes and dreams of the Falcons were pinned squarely on Vick’s shoulders. Yet, despite the weight of the world pressing down upon him, Vick was a terrific player.

Whether he was darting up and down the field or launching the football 50-plus yards to wide-open receivers, Vick was a walking highlight. Ultimately, however, Vick’s off-the-field transgressions caught up with him, resulting in the team being forced to go in another direction.

Replacing an iconic figure such as Vick wasn’t easy but Matt Ryan quickly made Atlanta fans place him in the rearview mirror. In Ryan’s first season, his 3,440 passing yards were higher than anything Vick has ever put up in his entire career. While Ryan was unable to hoist a Lombardi trophy, his impressive stats are now not only littered across Atlanta’s history books but also the NFL’s.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar