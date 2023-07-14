Quarterback Season 2: Which NFL stars should grace second edition of Peyton Manning’s Netflix hit?

Netflix's 'Quarterback' series, which centres around Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, debuted this week on the streaming platform. It has already become a hit.

Many NFL fans have expressed their liking of the series that explores the lives of three quarterbacks and shows what it's like being in their position, on and off the field.

The docuseries included eight episodes in the first season and was produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As of right now, there hasn't been a word on if there will be a season two of the series. But with the 2023 NFL season looming around the corner, fans can expect a decision to come quickly. With how popular it has become on social media, it would be a surprise if there wasn't a season two.

Three NFL QBs that should feature in season 2 of 'Quarterback'

Josh Allen during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

If Netflix decides to carry on with the series and launch season two of Quarterback, there will be many great candidates to feature in it. Here are three ideal quarterbacks that could/should feature in the next season if there is one.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen would be a great choice to feature as the star quarterback for season 2 of the 'Quarterback' series.

Allen is one of the most popular and liked players in the NFL and it showed as he was selected to be the athlete of the Madden 24' cover. He is a former first-round pick who has made the Pro Bowl twice and has led Buffalo to the playoffs the past four seasons.

Allen is looking to win the AFC East division for a fourth-straight year while being one of the biggest contenders in the AFC. He and Patrick Mahomes have had many great battles and will likely meet in the playoffs next season.

Documenting Allen's 2023 journey could be good to feature in next season, especially if the Bills make a leap and reach the Super Bowl.

Mac Jones

Mac Jones is an ideal candidate for the mid-tier quarterback (such as Kirk Cousins in season one) in season two. This is a do-or-die season for Mac Jones as the New England Patriots quarterback. Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones became the new star in New England as he led NE to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance.

Last year, he declined in production as he went 6-8 as the starter, throwing for fewer yards, and touchdowns, and having a lower completion percentage and passer rating.

There was beef between Jones and head coach Bill Belichick this off-season for Jones going behind his back, by asking Bill O'Brien for help on how to lead the Patriots' offense.

Highlighting Jones' third year this season would make for great viewing in the next series.

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson was supposed to be the next big thing, as he was the next pick taken after Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson had a poor rookie season, going 3-10 as a starter and throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while posing a 69.7 passer rating.

He showed no signs of progression this season as he completed 54.5 percent of passes and posting a 72.8 passer rating.

This season, he will serve as Aaron Rodgers' backup as they acquired him in a blockbuster trade this off-season. Documenting Wilson's status as a backup could be a good angle that the series could think about.

Wilson would likely decline to feature on the series as he will be getting a lot of cameras drawn on him this summer during this season's Hard Knock series. But it would be fun to see him appear on next season's Quarterback series.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault