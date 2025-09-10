Quentin Johnston or Hollywood Brown: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Quentin Johnston was a key contributor to the Los Angeles Chargers' upset of defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil this past Friday. He caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 victory.

Ad

Fantasy owners must have been thrilled at that performance, as it netted them nearly 20 points. But can he sustain this momentum at the Las Vegas Raiders?

On the other side of that game, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was more dominant, catching ten passes for 99 yards, albeit no touchdowns. However, his team's loss dampened his fantasy output to just under ten points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And his job does not get any easier, as the Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. Can he rebound?

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Is Quentin Johnston a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?

NFL: SEP 05 Chiefs vs Chargers - Source: Getty

It seems as if Johnston is starting to live up to the potential that made the Chargers draft him in the first round in 2023.

Ad

His rookie season was admittedly rough, as Brandon Staley's often-maligned coaching hampered his development as a player. And it showed in his stats - only 431 yards and two touchdowns from 38 catches.

Fortunately, Jim Harbaugh's 2024 arrival sparked a new fervor in him. While Ladd McConkey dominated in historic fashion, Johnston also underwent a significant improvement, tallying 711 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches.

That made quite a few fantasy owners confident of making him a sleeper on their teams, and so far he is repaying them in kind. However, the Raiders will parade a strong defense featuring Eric Stokes and Jeremy Chinn in the backfield, and he will need to be focused to turn his one good game into a streak.

Ad

Is Hollywood Brown a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?

Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Brown is facing a nightmare matchup.

Ad

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles boast the most talented roster in the league. The secondary is particularly monstrous to him: Quinyon Mitchell on one outside corner and Cooper DeJean in the slot, plus Reed Blankenship in one of the safety spots

That combination is surely one that he and his fellow receivers surely cannot hope to beat.

Whom should I start between Quentin Johnston and Hollywood Brown in Week 2?

Enter caption

And yet, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer favors Brown.

Ad

Whether it is recency bias or the general notion that the Chiefs are still the better team despite the defeat, he is still projected to perform better than his intradivisional counterpart.

But if the opposite happens again and Johnston outperforms him, then fantasy owners will have an interesting 2025 season to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.