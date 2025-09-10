Quentin Johnston or Hollywood Brown: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Quentin Johnston was a key contributor to the Los Angeles Chargers' upset of defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil this past Friday. He caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 victory.
Fantasy owners must have been thrilled at that performance, as it netted them nearly 20 points. But can he sustain this momentum at the Las Vegas Raiders?
On the other side of that game, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was more dominant, catching ten passes for 99 yards, albeit no touchdowns. However, his team's loss dampened his fantasy output to just under ten points.
And his job does not get any easier, as the Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. Can he rebound?
Is Quentin Johnston a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?
It seems as if Johnston is starting to live up to the potential that made the Chargers draft him in the first round in 2023.
His rookie season was admittedly rough, as Brandon Staley's often-maligned coaching hampered his development as a player. And it showed in his stats - only 431 yards and two touchdowns from 38 catches.
Fortunately, Jim Harbaugh's 2024 arrival sparked a new fervor in him. While Ladd McConkey dominated in historic fashion, Johnston also underwent a significant improvement, tallying 711 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches.
That made quite a few fantasy owners confident of making him a sleeper on their teams, and so far he is repaying them in kind. However, the Raiders will parade a strong defense featuring Eric Stokes and Jeremy Chinn in the backfield, and he will need to be focused to turn his one good game into a streak.
Is Hollywood Brown a good fantasy football pick in Week 2?
Meanwhile, Brown is facing a nightmare matchup.
As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles boast the most talented roster in the league. The secondary is particularly monstrous to him: Quinyon Mitchell on one outside corner and Cooper DeJean in the slot, plus Reed Blankenship in one of the safety spots
That combination is surely one that he and his fellow receivers surely cannot hope to beat.
Whom should I start between Quentin Johnston and Hollywood Brown in Week 2?
And yet, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer favors Brown.
Whether it is recency bias or the general notion that the Chiefs are still the better team despite the defeat, he is still projected to perform better than his intradivisional counterpart.
But if the opposite happens again and Johnston outperforms him, then fantasy owners will have an interesting 2025 season to watch.
