Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Quentin Johnston has seen his fantasy football stock rise during the 2023 NFL season. His role with the Los Angeles Chargers has increased in recent weeks, partially due to multiple wide receiver injuries on their roster. This has resulted in the rookie recording at least five targets in his past four full games, serving as the new WR2 for the Chargers.

The wide receiver position just can't seem to avoid injuries this season for Los Angeles as Johnston is reportedly dealing with a rib injury of his own. It forced him to exit his most recent game early and his failure to return to the contest puts his Week 13 availability in jeopardy.

Quentin Johnston injury update

Quentin Johnston

During the Los Angeles Chargers' most recent game against the Baltimore Ravens, Quentin Johnston suffered a rib injury. After being checked out in the medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Johnston reportedly had X-rays on his ribs on Monday morning, which fortunately came back negative. Dr Jesse Morse gave an update on the situation, as well as his projected outcome for Johnston, from his personal X account:

"Rib injury, should play with small dip in performance."

If Morse is accurate in his assessment, it sounds as though Johnston's Week 13 availability will likely come down to a pain management situation. The rookie returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday, which suggests he has a good chance of playing against the New England Patriots this week (barring any setbacks).

What happened to Quentin Johnston?

In the third quarter of the Chargers' game against the Ravens, Johnston took a painful shot to his ribs when being hit by a defender. He was immediately taken to the medical tent for further evaluation and was initially listed as questionable to return. He was quickly downgraded and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The positive news is that the X-rays were negative and Johnston has returned to a full participant in practice. He will look to do so again on Friday and if he does, he could potentially enter Week 13 without an official designation on the Chargers' injury report.

When will Quentin Johnston return?

Despite being unable to finish his most recent game, all signs are pointing towards Johnston being able to play in Week 13 against the Patriots. He has been trending in the right direction, but his practice activity on Friday, as well as his potential listing on the official injury report, will confirm where he currently stands.

If he can play this week, he could see a boost to his fantasy football output. Superstar wide receiver Keenan Allen is questionable with a quad injury and has yet to practice this week. If either Allen or Johnston are unavailable this week, Jalen Guyton would likely see an expanded role.

