Quenton Nelson injury: 3 Potential candidates to replace Indianapolis Colts guard following foot injury

The Indianapolis Colts can't seem to catch a break. Just a day after the team confirmed that Carson Wentz will undergo foot surgery and miss the next 5-12 weeks, head coach Frank Reich announced that superstar guard Quenton Nelson has also hurt is foot and will be sidelined for an extended period.

Reich described Nelson's injury as "essentially the same" that Wentz suffered. Additionally, Reich also said that the timeline for Nelson's return to action is 5-12 weeks.

BREAKING: Quenton Nelson is set to have surgery on his right foot today at 4pm.



Reich, “Can’t make this up. It’s essentially the same injury as Carson’s”



Losing Nelson is devastating for the Colts. Since being drafted in 2018, Nelson has been one of the best guards in the NFL. He has been named First-Team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. His resume is imposing.

It won't be easy, but the Colts have to find a player to fill in for Nelson. There are a couple of potential options on the Colts roster, but the free agency market is probably the best route to take when looking for a Nelson replacement.

Three potential candidates to replace Indianapolis Colts Guard Quenton Nelson

#1 - Joe Dahl

Former Detroit Lion Joe Dahl would be a massive downgrade from Nelson, but that'll often be the case when you're trying to replace a three-time First-Team All-Pro. Despite Dahl being a downgrade, he could be a nice fill-in for the Colts until Nelson gets healthy.

Dahl was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent his entire NFL career with the Lions before being cut this past offseason.

With Detriot, Dahl was mainly a backup, but he did win the starting job in the 2019 season. He played 798 snaps before suffering a season-ending injury. Dahl wasn't among the best offensive linemen in 2019 by any means, but he played solid football.

In 2020, Dahl lost his starting spot due to more injuries. He only played 263 snaps last season. Dahl's health concerns are a bit worrisome, but he might be worth the risk.

Dahl has proven capable of at least average play as a starter. He is versatile and can play both left and right guard plus the center spot too. That versatility could increase his value if the Colts decide to shuffle around the offensive line in Nelson's absence.

#2 - Kelechi Osemele

Kelechi Osemele is unlike any other player on this list in the sense he's previously been an elite NFL offensive guard. The problem is, his days of producing high-level performances seem to be over.

Now at the age of 32, Osemele has not only seen his level of play take a turn for the worse but also his health. Last season, Osemele only played in five games with the Kansas City Chiefs before being placed on the injured reserves list.

He wouldn't be an excellent permanent replacement for Nelson, but in the short term, it's an option well worth exploring.

#3 - James Carpenter

Unlike Dahl and Osemele, James Carpenter has stayed relatively healthy throughout his NFL career. Carpenter was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

No matter where Carpenter goes, he ends up winning the starting job. Whether it be the Seahawks, the New York Jets, or the Atlanta Falcons, Carpenter earns himself a significant role. Now a free agent, Carpenter will be a prime target for the Colts.

The issue with Carpenter is that he's never really been anything more than an average starting guard. But as a short-term replacement, he'd be as good as the Colts can manage.

Carpenter shouldn't be the Colts' first choice to replace Nelson, but he'll be an option just due to the fact he's able to stay healthy, unlike some of the other choices at guard.

