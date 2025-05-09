Quinn Ewers contract: Breaking down Dolphins star's rookie deal

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was selected with the No. 231 pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has now reportedly signed his first pro football contract with the Miami Dolphins. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback has put pen to paper on a rookie contract ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, according to a report by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Thursday.

The specifics of Ewers' rookie contract have not yet been made public, but according to OverTheCap and Spotrac's rookie pay scales, he will earn between $4.31 million and $4.33 million over four years on the contract. The terms also include an average annual salary of $1.08 million and a signing bonus of $131,576, per Spotrac.

Ewers will not have a fifth-year option in the agreement because he was selected in the seventh round and only those drafted in the first round are eligible for such options. If the Dolphins don't extend his contract before the 2028 season ends, he will enter free agency.

Ewers, who was the last of 13 QBs taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, has already expressed his enthusiasm about playing for Miami and head coach Mike McDaniel.

Quinn Ewers will now be a member of the Dolphins' quarterback room for the 2025 campaign, joining Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa. Wilson, the third-choice quarterback for the Denver Broncos last year, was signed by the Dolphins this offseason, while Tagovailoa recently inked a huge four-year, $212 million agreement with Miami.

A look at Quinn Ewers' college career

Quinn Ewers, who was considered a generational talent and a top-tier college quarterback recruit, attended Ohio State for his first season of college before moving to Texas for his final three years.

In 2023, he set the Big 12 Conference mark for the most passing yards in one conference championship game, earning himself a spot on the Second-Team All-Big 12 roster after that season.

Ewers completed 293 of 445 pass attempts for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and two rushing scores in his final season in college. He was selected to the Second Team All-SEC for that performance.

During his collegiate career, Ewers featured in 37 games and completed close to 64.9% of his throws for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also had eight touchdowns rushing.

With Tua Tagovailoa firmly established as the Miami Dolphins starter, Quinn Ewers is not expected to play much in Year 1 in the NFL. However, the quarterback, who is 22 years old, still has a lot of time to make an impression on his coaches and move up in the depth chart in the future.

