Quinn Ewers contract with Dolphins: How much will Texas QB earn in NFL?

New Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to start his professional career after four years in college. Ewers became a solid prospect with Texas after only playing one game with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021. He played 36 games with the Longhorns, completing 737 of 1,135 pass attempts, racking up 9,128 passing yards and 68 passing touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins selected Ewers with the No. 231 pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. Ewers will compete with Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson for the Dolphins' starting spot.

Ahead of the draft, many thought Quinn Ewers was better off transferring to a different school than entering the NFL. The differences in terms of money are huge, but the 22-year-old quarterback is officially a member of the league.

Quinn Ewers' contract with Miami Dolphins

Similar to other players in the 2025 NFL Draft, such as Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers won't have the type of deal he would have gotten if he were drafted earlier during the event. According to Spotrac, as the No. 231 overall pick, Ewers is set to sign a four-year, $4,331,384 deal with a $131,331 signing bonus. He'll make $1,082,833 per season with the Dolphins.

This situation raised many eyebrows since Ewers could have stayed another season in college and made at least $4 million while taking another year to prepare for the pros. NBC Sports reports that Ewers could have made up to $8 million if he transferred to a different school with Miami and Notre Dame mentioned as potential landing spots.

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyn shared 3-word message as QB moves from Texas to Florida

Quinn Ewers sent a heartfelt message to Texas as he takes on a new challenge with the Miami Dolphins. He took to Instagram to share a few pictures and a three-word message to describe how he felt representing the Longhorns.

"Dream come true," he captioned the post before focusing on the new challenge ahead. "Excited to get to work down in Miami!"

His girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, reacted to the post with a three-word comment to celebrate the quarterback.

"Proud of you!"

Although this draft class isn't deep when it comes to quarterback talent, Ewers is one of the most intriguing prospects. He'll have to go against two players with a lot to prove at Hard Rock Stadium.

If he can have first-team reps, Mike McDaniel could have some fun with the young playmaker.

