Quinn Ewers NFL Draft: 3 teams that could draft Texas’ star QB

Quinn Ewers is not someone whom most people will think of when the topic of top 2025 quarterback prospects comes up. However, he deserves attention in a pool that has been dominated by Shedeur Sanders and (to a lesser extent) Cam Ward.

After all, Ewers took the Texas Longhorns to two straight CFP semifinal games. The teams who need a quarterback the most may have already made their decisions by the time he comes, but that doesn't mean the rest of the league should not try.

In fact, some teams may be better off considering him, like these...

3) Los Angeles Rams

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford is entering the final two years of his current contract, and there has been speculation about whether he will retire after the 2025 season. If that happens, the Los Angeles Rams will need contingency plans.

Jimmy Garoppolo barely played and will be a free agent. Stetson Bennett is yet to see the field and is likelier to be waived. That leaves Sean McVay and Les Snead with a dearth of passers come 2026.

So the plan may be for Ewers to sit and learn the nuances of the game before taking over.

2) New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams v New York Jets - Source: Getty

It's an open secret that the New York Jets want Aaron Rodgers gone once the new league year begins in March. However, the remaining quarterbacks leave much to be desired.

Tyrod Taylor is old. Jordan Travis could be a future star, but he needs much development - which he might not get while in East Rutherford. And UFL champion Adrian Martinez is unlikely to see the field.

Enter Quinn Ewers. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey already have a fantastic pair of weapons in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson to work with, but they could use a passer with an alpha mentality like Ewers.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have remained afloat in the post-Tom Brady era, thanks to Baker Mayfield. But, after him, the QB depth is very suspicious.

Kyle Trask had been drafted in 2021 to serve as a potential heir to the GOAT, only to find himself supplanted by the former #1 overall pick. Free angence now looms for him, and he might leave for a better chance to start elsewhere.

That will leave Jason Licht in a very bad situation, so getting Ewers and grooming him as a future franchise face could prove to be a very shrewd plan.

