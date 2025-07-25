Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Outlook: Is Browns RB a good pick in 2025 amid domestic violence allegation and potential suspension?

The Cleveland Browns used their second round, No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins. At the time, the move was praised by fans as Judkins was extremely productive while at Ohio State and unquestionably addressed a weakness on the Browns roster.However, on July 12, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Judkins was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges.&quot;Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police department and Broward County arrest records.&quot;There are now legal and NFL disciplinary questions about what Judkins' role could be with the Browns moving forward. As the case is still ongoing, it is unclear what the legal and professional fallout will be for Judkins in the future. There is a chance that Judkins faces legal and NFL discipline for his role in the matter.Quinshon Judkins 2025 Fantasy Football outlook amid legal situationThe situation appears to be serious, and one that is unlikely to be fully resolved by the time fantasy football draft's take place this summer. As a result, fantasy football managers may have to make a choice about selecting a running back who realistically may not play much football in 2025.Judkins has clearly seen his fantasy football prospects drop since the news became public and is currently being projected as the No. 34 running back, and the No. 105 overall player available in PPR formats, according to Fantasy Pros. That projection would place Judkins in and around the 11th round of your fantasy drafts this summer.Should the legal and professional situation resolve and the running back is available for the majority of the campaign, Judkins does have the talent to become a fantasy football league winner in 2025. The Ohio State RB had three straight seasons of college football with over 1,000 rushing yards and 14 or more rushing touchdowns in each campaign as well.Judkins has the talent to be between a mid-range RB1 and a high-end RB2 in his rookie season. However, with questions about his availability and stock within the franchise after the legal incident, this prospect looks murky at best in 2025.Should Judkins miss time or not feature in any capacity for the Browns, expect Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson to receive increased opportunities, potentially holding some mid to low range fantasy relevance as well.