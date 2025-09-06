Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Outlook: Should you start Browns RB after latest update on rookie?

Quinshon Judkins will be tasked with running as fast as he can at some point in his career, but the rookie running back finished dead last in signing his deal. The reason was an ongoing legal battle regarding an alleged domestic incident in South Florida.Charges were dropped after an investigation, but the running back isn't out of the woods yet as the NFL is conducting its own investigation. With so much transpiring around the running back, it might be easy to hold off, but at what point is he worth taking the plunge? Here's a look at everything you need to know about the running back.Should you draft Browns RB Quinshon Judkins in 2025?Quinshon Judkins at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: GettyJudkins is expected to sign his new contract on September 6, per Adam Schefter on X, so the next question will be how the Cleveland Browns add him into the fold. The team spent a premium second-round pick on the running back, so there will be pressure to get him on the field at some point.However, the rookie has missed training camp and the preseason entirely, so it could mean a longer-than-expected warmup period. It is unclear whether the back has received any of the playbooks or information to help onboard him with the team, so that could delay his debut even longer.Put simply, if he's available in the teen rounds, the upside is worth a shot. However, it's hard to view him as a must-have at any point. He should be viewed as an experimental pick for managers.Quinshon Judkins fantasy outlook in 2025The Browns running back will be joining a team featuring Dylan Sampson, Jerome Ford, and Raheim Sanders. Depending on how much the Browns want to push him up the depth chart and how fast, he could find himself splitting carries.Judkins was consistent in his ability to get into the endzone, but his yardage totals trended down over the course of his college career and included a transfer after his second year. As such, his ceiling is likely to be far below the best in the league. As of now, he should be treated as a depth piece with upside.Is Quinshon Judkins a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?He could end up being an impressive value proposition if drafted late enough. However, if managers draft him with expectations of having an RB1, they are likely to be disappointed. If managers do want to risk a pick on him, it should be late in the draft as a depth piece.The wait to see him take full form could be weeks, which isn't the best situation if managers take him expecting a quick return on their investment. Put simply, it will take patience.Where should you draft Quinshon Judkins this year?Quinshon Judkins projection using Sportskeeda's Draft SimulatorJudkins is projected to be a better option this season than Kareem Hunt, according to Sportskeeda's Draft Simulator.However, he pales in comparison to Ray Davis, the backup running back for the Buffalo Bills. Judkins is projected to earn 75.2 points this season with about four touchdowns and 333 total rushing yards.There are better options likely to be available late, but if managers go in with both eyes open, they might have a spot on the roster for Quinshon Judkins.