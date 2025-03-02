Quinshon Judkins Scouting Report: 3 best landing spots for Ohio State RB

Quinshon Judkins is one of the top running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. His dominant college football career with two different teams has made him one of the proven players in his position for this year's class. Here's his full scouting report as well as some potential landing spots.

Quinshon Judkins' scouting profile

Quinshon Judkins began his college football career with the Ole Miss Rebels and immediately made an impact in his first year. He recorded the second-most rushing yards by a freshman in SEC history, trailing only the legendary Herschel Walker. This was also the first of his two consecutive selections as a first-team All-SEC running back before transferring to the Ohio State Buckeyes for his final year.

He continues to make a major impact out of the backfield despite sharing the workload with TreVeyon Henderson, another top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Judkins still scored 16 total touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry with just three fumbles in his entire three-year career. His elite production and ideal skillset make him a projected day-two pick in the draft this year.

3 best landing spots for Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins in 2025 NFL Draft

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns' identity under head coach Kevin Stefanski has been their rushing attack. The issue is that they moved on from Kareem Hunt last season and Nick Chubb is pending free agency this year. Judkins could potentially give them a long-term solution while hopefully helping them bounce back after a massively disappointing season.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were one of the most surprising teams last year, making it all the way to the NFL Playoffs with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. One of the biggest issues with their current roster is a glaring hole at running back, where they have struggled to find a reliable option. Judkins can be the ideal solution to their problem and help elevate their offense to the next level.

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a transitional period for their running backs during the 2025 NFL offseason. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both scheduled to become free agents this year, so they have major decisions to make about the position. Whether or not they choose to bring one of them back on a new contract, drafting Judkins makes a ton of sense for their current situation.

