Quinshon Judkins vs. Bhayshul Tuten: Comparing star RBs’ college stats, 40-yard dash time, and 2025 NFL Combine performance

Quinshon Judkins and Bhayshul Tuten are two of the best running backs in the 2025 NFL draft class. Both RBs thrived in college, and they'll hear their names called by Roger Goodell in April's draft.

Ad

Now that both running backs participated in the NFL Combine, let's look at their Combine performances and college statistics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Quinshon Judkins vs. Bhayshul Tuten: College stats

Quinshon Judkins spent the first two years of his collegiate football career with the Ole Miss Rebels and the last with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Judkins enjoyed a phenomenal freshman season with the Rebels as he amassed 274 rushes, 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Judkins saw a slight regression in Year 2 as he racked up 271 rushes, 1,158 yards, and 15 TDs. He then decided to take his talents to Ohio State.

Ad

Judkins performed admirably despite competition for the RB1 spot at Ohio State. He amassed 194 rushes, 1,060 yards and 14 TDs as the Buckeyes won the 2025 CFP National Championship.

Bhayshul Tuten, on the other hand, spent the first two years of his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T. Tuten had a less-than-stellar freshman season, racking up 27 rushes, 215 yards and three touchdowns. However, he improved in his sophomore year, amassing 208 carries, 1,363 yards and 13 TDs.

Ad

Tuten then opted to take his talents to Virginia Tech. He was a starter throughout his time with the Hokies, racking up 10 and 15 rushing touchdowns in his junior and senior years, respectively.

Quinshon Judkins vs. Bhayshul Tuten: NFL Combine performance

Quinshon Judkins had a decent showing at the 2025 NFL Combine. He completed the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump.

Ad

Bhayshul Tuten, on the other hand, was arguably the best-performing running back at the event. The Hokies star ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.41 seconds. Furthermore, he recorded a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad jump.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Which RB will be drafted first in the 2025 NFL draft?

Quinshon Judkins had the better collegiate career, as evidenced by his superior stats and accolades. However, Tuten had the better Combine as he blew past most running backs in his class.

While both RBs could end up as NFL backfield stars, Judkins will likely hear his name called first. Most running back mock drafts have him going off the board in Round 2, while Tuten is more of a late Round 3 or early Round 4 pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Virginia Tech Hokies Fan? Check out the latest Hokies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place