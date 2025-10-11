Rachaad White or Travis Etienne Jr? Which RB should I start in Week 6 Fantasy Football

Rachaad White and Travis Etienne Jr. are performing at a high level in the 2025 NFL season, helping their real-life and fantasy teams secure multiple wins across five weeks of competition. These two are part of two squads with serious chances to compete and they will have two complex matchups in Week 6.

White will go against the San Francisco 49ers, while Etienne will clash with another NFC West division squad, the Seattle Seahawks. Their chances to high, despite their opponents, are high, but if you're a manager trying to pick between them, check out our analysis.

Rachaad White vs. Travis Etienne Jr.: Who should you start?

Rachaad White fantasy outlook in Week 6

Rachaad White has seen an increase in his role within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense after Bucky Irving started to deal with health issues. The four-year running back has carried the ball 37 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns in five games. The Bucs have posted a 4-1 record, becoming one of the hottest teams in the league at this point.

He will clash with a team that has allowed 15 fantasy points per game to running backs, which could be a good sign for White. He is projected to score 14.5 fantasy points this week per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool.

Travis Etienne Jr. fantasy outlook in Week 6

Travis Etienne Jr. is another player who has taken advantage of being the best in the running back room this season. After Tank Bigsby was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Etienne started performing at a high level again, and so far has carried the ball 77 times for 443 yards and two touchdowns. He is back on the list of the best players in his position for the 4-1 Jaguars, who appear to be unlocking their potential.

The Seahawks have allowed 14.60 fantasy points to the position, which is positive for Etienne. Additionally, Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer has him scoring 14.1 fantasy points this week, losing by a slim margin to White.

White is the best option.

Rachaad White vs. Travis Etienne Jr. final verdict

This matchup is as close as they come. These are two strong players with seemingly favorable matchups on teams that are playing great football. However, it seems like Travis Etienne Jr. could benefit from going against a Seahawks defense that isn't fully healthy and will be without several players on Sunday.

