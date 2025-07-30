Raheem Mostert Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Raiders RB a good pick after lackluster year with Dolphins?

Veteran NFL running back Raheem Mostert had a disappointing 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. After a 2023 campaign where he had over 1,000 rushing yards, 21 total touchdowns, and finished as the RB5 in PPR fantasy football, Mostert completely lost the starting RB role to De'Von Achane last year. He finished the year with only 278 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

This stat line led Mostert to being the RB56 in PPR fantasy football last year, averaging only 5.5 points per game. Now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, Mostert is likely to fill the backup role behind 2025 NFL Draft first round pick Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty was one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and is extremely talented in both the rushing and the passing game. As a result, there is a good chance that Jeanty operates as a three down running back and plays in every situation of the game this year.

At the age of 33 years old right now and the clear backup option in Las Vegas, Mostert is likely entering the latter stages of his career and no longer carries the fantasy football upside he once did.

Raheem Mostert fantasy outlook after lackluster 2024 season

Mostert is being projected as the RB69 and No. 248 overall player available this year, according to Fantasy Pros. As a result, it is almost a certainty that Mostert will not be selected in your fantasy football draft this year.

Although there is a chance that Mostert could start games for the Raiders should Jeanty be forced to miss time, it is unclear whether even that will be enough to create major fantasy football relevance for Mostert this year.

No longer the rusher he once was, a long history of serious injuries in his career, and a poor situation with direct competition being one of the most complete RB's since Saquon Barkley, Mostert is likely best left on the waiver wire in fantasy football this year.

