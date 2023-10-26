Raheem Mostert injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB ahead of Fantasy Football Week 8

Raheem Mostert has been a pleasant surprise this year, although that word doesn't really do it justice. Mostert came in with uncertain expectations, so much so that there were rampant trade rumors and free agent rumors that the Miami Dolphins were going to add a running back. They didn't, and now Mostert is the second-best running back in fantasy football. What's his injury status?

What is up with Raheem Mostert this week?

Raheem Mostert injury update

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert doesn't practice as regularly as his teammates do. A veteran running back with a little bit of an injury history gets some time off every week to rest. That's pretty normal, so him showing up on the injury report isn't automatically a cause for concern.

However, the running back did not miss practice on Wednesday because of a rest issue. Instead, he has been diagnosed with an ankle injury. His status Thursday will be a true determining factor of whether or not he's in danger of missing time, but he is definitely dealing with an injury.

It's unclear exactly what happened, as he played the entire game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He is normally not at practice on Wednesdays, but this time it's for a genuine injury and not a veteran rest day. It remains to be seen what his true status is other than "Questionable" for this weekend.

What happened to Raheem Mostert?

As mentioned, nothing in particular happened to Raheem Mostert. The Miami Dolphins running back was not removed from the loss last weekend due to injury. He made it through the game and has only now been put on the injury report.

It could be an issue that came up in a walkthrough or something he felt was sore after the game. Running backs are often the most banged up position group in the NFL, and Mostert has certainly dealt with his fair share of nicks and bruises this year.

It's difficult to say what the injury is, when it occurred, or what happened. For all anyone knows, this could just be a sore ankle. It could also be as bad as a sprain, so there are a variety of things that could have happened.

When will Raheem Mostert return?

At this point, it's a genuine toss-up on whether or not the star running back will be on the field Sunday when his Dolphins take on the New England Patriots. He's Questionable, which means he could play, but he could also miss the game.

Given that it's currently difficult to tell how serious the injury is, it's hard to say what the chances are that he misses time. The injury was not addressed in press conferences, nor was Tyreek Hill's. That could mean that neither are serious and are just part of the regular NFL season.

The Dolphins are already missing star rookie De'Von Achane, so they'd prefer not to lose out on their starter as well. That would leave Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Chris Brooks as the running backs.

At this moment, it doesn't look like he will miss any time. But if he does, he's in line to return the week after when the Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Latest on Raheem Mostert injury update:

As per recent updates, Mostert will be playing on Sunday against the New England Patriots.