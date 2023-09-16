Raheem Mostert Injury Update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Fantasy Football Week 2

Fantasy Football managers for Week 2 might be sweating Raheem Mostert's availability for the Dolphins. Questions may range from whether the running back is fit, and if he is, how good an option he might be.

The issue came after the Dolphins player missed some practice this week. Here, we look at what transpired and what one should do as Fantasy Football managers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Raheem Mostert Fantasy Projection

Raheem Mostert was out with a knee injury and picked up some 'Did not Practice' statuses last week. That's not good news for any running back, but it's especially worrying for the Dolphins rusher, as Mostert has a history of knee injuries.

Unsure about trading Cooper Kupp? Make winning decisions with sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

In 2020, while with the San Francisco 49ers, he suffered an MCL sprain against the New York Jets and missed two games. In 2021, he suffered a patella sprain during the OTAs, but things exacerbated in the season opener. Chipping his knee cartilage against the Detroit Lions, he missed the entire season.

However, based on latest reports, the reason he was given some practices off is because of his status as a veteran. Rather than it being an indication that he will not play, it seems the Miami Dolphins are saving Mostert for gameday.

Expand Tweet

So, in terms of availablility from injury, it should not be a problem. Now, let's see if Fantasy Football Managers should start him.

For managers seeking a trade to replace a player make sure to use Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer.

Is Raheem Mostert a good fantasy pick?

Raheem Mostert finished with 10 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. That equates to just 3.7 rushing yards per attempt, which is not that high.

Given that the Miami Dolphins are playing against the New England Patriots, who are tough to rush against, it might not improve too much. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are known for their running game, they allowed only 3.88 yards per carry.

Secondly, the Miami Dolphins might stick to the script that worked so well against the Los Angeles Chargers. They were dominant in the passing game with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill dominating the opposition secondary. In fact, 70 percent of the snaps they took resulted in passing plays.

Coupled with the fact that he has not really been active during practice, there's a good point to be made that Mostert should not be high on the list of running backs in a fantasy team.

Thinking of using a player in Week 2 fantasy lineups? Make sure to consult Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer first.

Should I start Raheem Mostert in week 2?

Given their passing dominance and their opponents this week, it looks likely that Raheem Mostert, along with any other Dolphins running back in rotation, might not get to see much of the ball. Even if they do, they might not get as many yards as a Fantasy Football manager might hope.

Therefore, even though the Miami Dolphins are favored for the game against the New England Patriots, it's unlikely their win is going to come through the running game.

Investing in their quarterback or their wide receivers would be a better proposition, as it looks likely that they will depend on their passing game more.

Expand Tweet

Even if they run the ball more, there's always the chance that Mostert sees fewer percentage of snaps than in the previous game.

With Jeff Wilson on the injured reserve, Raheem Mostert saw more than three-fourths of the running play snaps. However, with De'Von Achane fully active in practice and putting the preseason shoulder injury behind him, the rookie running back might also see some more action.

Therefore, with the focus on the Dolphins' passing game, his won yards per carry in the last came and competition in the running back room, Raheem Mostert qualifies as a low-end second running back, in our estimation.

Confused about who to start for Ravens vs Bengals? Try our Start Optimizer to make your life easier in fantasy football