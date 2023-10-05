Raheem Mostert injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for fantasy football Week 5 

Raheem Mostert has been one of the best running backs in the NFL this year. Coming in as a top-five player at the position in fantasy football, anything that happens to him is extremely noteworthy for managers. Therefore, his recent absence from practice suggests a potential reason to worry.

What is Raheem Mostert's status?

Raheem Mostert injury update

Raheem Mostert is a 31-yerar-old running back with a history of knee issues. That's older than most starting running backs are and with health troubles in the past, any absence from practice is cause for concern. He was not seen at practice on Wednesday.

However, the Miami Dolphins running back is not listed as having an injury. He is on the official injury report, but he is listed as DNP (did not practice) with rest being the designation. It appears that the day off was just a rest day.

This is common for veteran players, and he is a 12-year veteran who came into the league in 2015. He's also a veteran with a past of knee injuries, which can be easy to injure again and are worth taking seriously.

This will probably be a recurring theme for Mostert all year. Even with De'Von Achane in the backfield, the former San Francisco 49ers back remains the starter and obviously a key cog to the Dolphins' offense.

What happened to Raheem Mostert?

Fortunately, nothing happened to Raheem Mostert. The Buffalo Bills blew out the Dolphins on Sunday for their first loss, but nothing bad happened to Mostert. He's not injured at all heading into the weekend.

He is a 12-year vet who needs days off from practice. It's impressive that he's even still running well (5.2 yards a clip and six touchdowns this season) at his age and with his history. That's why the Dolphins are being extremely cautious.

Anything can happen over the next few days, but there's currently no reason to be concerned about his status moving forward. Additionally, rest days will likely be an every week occurrence this season for Mostert.

When will Raheem Mostert return?

Raheem Mostert is not going to miss any time. The veteran running back has no injury designation as he was just taking a rest day. He will be active against the New York Giants barring any unforeseen setbacks.

He and Achane will continue to get carries in the backfield, and there's no reason to believe that Mostert will be usurped or pushed to the bench. Since he's healthy, he is the starter and will still get a lot of touches.

Achane has been unbelievable since being given touches and many believe that he should and will be the starter. For now, that role is still Mostert's and with no injury to report, it appears that that will still be the case at least in Week 5.