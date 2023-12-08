Raheem Mostert injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Raheem Mostert, a running back for the Miami Dolphins, did not take part in the team's first practice of the week Thursday.

The Dolphins are getting ready to play the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, so some eyebrows were raised by the veteran running back's status during practice.

Raheem Mostert did not practice on the first day prior to Miami's Week 13 matchup with the Washington Commanders, but he nevertheless participated in the game.

The Dolphins injury report Thursday included wide receiver Tyreek Hill and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm as well, with "veteran rest" being the reason for their unavailability from practice.

More likely than not, Mostert and the other two were held out for precautionary reasons rather than any doubts about their fitness. It will be important to keep an eye on the running back's condition Friday and Saturday to see whether he can play Monday.

What happened to Raheem Mostert?

When the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 45-15 in Week 13, Raheem Mostert played just 39% of all offensive snaps.

But before that game, Mostert appeared as a DNP due to an ankle/knee injury on the Dolphins' initial injury report of the week.

Ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup with the Titans, Mostert has been listed as injured once more. Little is known about this possible injury. Mostert, however, has skipped practice days in the past, frequently using them as an extra day off for a seasoned vet.

When will Raheem Mostert return?

This season, Raheem Mostert has frequently been on the Miami Dolphins' injury reports, but he hasn't missed any games. He has 162 rushes for 828 yards and 14 TDs. His season statistics show that he averages 5.1 yards per carry attempt and has 21 catches for 166 yards in the passing offense.

Mostert was listed as "knee/rest" on the Dolphins' injury report once more on Thursday, and he was declared DNP during practice.

Given that several Dolphins players took rest days and did not report for practice, there is hope that Mostert's absence wasn't due to his injury . He will likely return to full practice Friday or Saturday and will be able play Monday against the Tennessee Titans.

For the remainder of the week, fantasy managers should monitor the Dolphins' practice reports to see if Mostert gets back in the mix.