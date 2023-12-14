Raheem Mostert injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Raheem Mostert is having a monstrous 2023 fantasy football season with the Miami Dolphins. He has finished among the top 13 running backs in seven of his 13 games this year, inluding four top-five finishes in PPR leagues. He has done so by totaling a massive 18 touchdowns with five of them coming across his past three games.

With the first round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs kicking off this week, many managers will be counting on Mostert to serve as their RB1. He has appeared in every game so far this season, but has reportedly been managing a knee injury that kept him out of practice to start Week 15. This potentially put his availability in jeopardy.

Raheem Mostert injury update

The Miami Dolphins opened their Week 15 preparations for the matchup against the New York Jets with their first practice session on Wednesday. Raheem Mostert was officially listed as a non-participart with a knee injury. The franchise also clarified that giving him additional rest was a part of their decision to keep him out of practice.

While it may be concerning to see Mostert on the first official injury report for Week 15, this has become a trend for the veteran running back this season. This marks the third consectutive week that he has been a DNP for the Dolphins' first practice of the week as he continues to manage an apparent knee injury. With no reported setbacks, he should be good to go against the Jets.

What happened to Raheem Mostert?

The Dolphins last faced off against the Jets in Week 12 for the first-ever Black Friday afternoon game. Mostert reportedly came away from that game with a knee injury. He was able to complete the game in it's entirety, recording 94 rushing yards on 20 carries and scoring two touchdowns for an excellent RB8 finish in PPR leagues.

Since apparently suffering a knee injury, Mostert has been having his practice reps managed by being giving the first day of each week off for additional rest. The formula appears to be working as he has totaled 34 touches and three touchdowns across his past two games. Unless he suffers a setback, his strong 2023 fantasy football season should continue in Week 15.

When will Raheem Mostert return?

Mostert is has yet to miss a game during the 2023 NFL season and has reportedly avoided any setbacks with his knee injury. As a result, he should be expected to play in Week 15 against the Jets. If his recent management trend continues, he wil likely return to practice for the Dolphins and increase his activity as the week progresses.

Mostert could also be in line for a larger workload than he has seen in the past few games with rookie De'Von Achane popping up on the injury report this week with a reported toe issue. The veteran is a lineup lock for fantasy football either way, especially considering he finished as the overall RB4 the last time he faced off against the Jets. That was with Achane in the lineup as well.