Raheem Mostert injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Raheem Mostert is having a monstrous 2023 fantasy football season as the leading running back for the Miami Dolphins. He will enter Week 16 ranked as the overall RB5 in fantasy points per game and has already scored 20 touchdowns this year. Mostert has also finished among the top 10 weekly running backs eight times this season, including in three of his past four games.

While the Dolphins star has clearly been one of the most productive offensive players in the NFL this season, his status for Week 16 could potentially be in question. He has been listed on the injury report with knee and ankle issues for about month, which has already affected his practice activity. Mostert has yet to miss a game this season yet, but his status must be closely monitored.

Raheem Mostert injury update

Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins held their first official Week 16 practice on Wednesday in preparation for their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Raheem Mostert was a non-participant and was listed on the injury report with knee and ankle issues. This has become a trend for the veteran star, as he has now opened each of the past four weeks with a DNP at the Dolphins' first practice.

Mostert received an additional designation to the ankle and knee injuries as he was also listed as receiving a scheduled rest. The Dolphins have made a conscious effort to manage his reps all season long in an effort to keep him healthy.

Their plan is seemingly working, as he has appeared in every game this season. Unless he suffers a setback this week, that trend is likely to continue.

What happened to Raheem Mostert?

Mostert has been a regular on the Miami Dolphins' injury report this season as he continues to manage ongoing ankle and knee issues. He unfortunately has an exentsive injury history during his career so far, missing significant time with various injuries.

Miami's plan to manage his reps this year has seemed to work so far. He has appeared in every game this season and has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL.

The first time he started his trend of sitting out practices to start the week was in Week 13 ahead of the Dolphins' game against the Washington Commanders. It's unclear if he suffered an injury in the prior game, or if the Dolphins began to increase his load management and rest days at this point in the season. Nevertheless, they appear to be sticking with the same plan in Week 16.

When will Raheem Mostert return?

If the past few weeks are any indication, Raheem Mostert will likely increase his practice activity as the week goes on and should be good to go against the Dallas Cowboys. He has reportedly not suffered any setback. As long as that is the case, there is little reason to believe that his absence from practice was nothing more than scheduled rest, as it has been for four weeks.

If Mostert is unable to play, rookie De'Von Achane is likely to be named the starting running back for the Dolphins. If the veteran is in the lineup, he will once again make for a solid fantasy football option in Week 16 lineups. While the Cowboys' defense is one of the best overall units in the NFL this year, they were torched by James Cook and the Buffalo Bills' rushing game last week.