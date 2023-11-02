Raheem Mostert injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 9 fantasy football

Raheem Mostert, who has been one of the most surprising fantasy football players of the year, was not at practice on Wednesday. He's one of the highest-scoring players in the game, so fantasy managers and Miami Dolphins fans alike are hopeful this doesn't mean he won't be playing this weekend.

Here's the latest update.

Raheem Mostert did not practice

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Raheem Mostert injury update

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert doesn't practice pretty often. He usually gets a veteran rest day, and this is something that's been consistent every single week.

Mostert is veteran running back (31 years old) with a little bit of an injury history. That, plus the fact that Miami already lost De'Von Achane and would like to keep Mostert fully healthy, means he gets to sit out every now and again.

He's on the injury report, but it's not cause for concern.

Last week, the star running back was out from practice for a different reason. He had an ankle injury, but was able to play Sunday in the victory over the New England Patriots. This week, it seems to just be a normal rest day.

Nothing seems to be the matter with Mostert, and all signs point to him practicing eventually and then playing on Sunday. However, if he misses more practice time, it may be time to worry about the veteran.

What happened to Raheem Mostert?

As mentioned, nothing in specific happened to Raheem Mostert. The Miami Dolphins running back was not removed from the win last weekend due to injury. He made it through the game and has only now been put on the injury report, but not for a genuine ailment that he is experiencing.

Expand Tweet

It seems to strictly be a rest issue, so there's nothing to report on that front. He may carry a 'Questionable' designation since he did miss practice, but there appears to be no cause for concern right now.

Mostert has been instrumental in helping take the Dolphins' offense to a new level, so it makes sense that they'd want to be cautious with their starting running back. For now, there's no reason to scramble for a replacement in fantasy football.

He wasn't at practice Wednesday, but he still has today and the weekend to get ready for his next matchup. He shouldn't miss any time.

When will Raheem Mostert come back?

As mentioned, it's very unlikely that Raheem Mostert is unable to play this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. The star running back will be on the field to try and help Tyreek Hill get some revenge on his former team.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks or an injury in practice/warmups before the game, there's nothing wrong with Mostert. He will be a full go on Sunday, and he will not be limited in any capacity.

If something unpredictable does happen, then he'd still be a day-to-day player. If for some reason he's inactive Sunday (which will more than likely not be the case), look for him to get back on the field their following game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as they have a bye week in Week 10.