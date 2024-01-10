Raheem Mostert is enjoying a stellar season with the Miami Dolphins. The running back racked up 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns on 209 carries across across 15 regular season games.

Mostert has played a critical role in helping the Dolphins reach the playoffs. However, he has been dealing with knee and ankle injuries heading into the Wild Card round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Raheem Mostert injury update

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert was a limited participant in the Miami Dolphins' practice session on Tuesday. This is a massive boost for the franchise before they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.

Mostert sat out the last two games of the regular season for Miami. He was expected to feature in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, but Miami opted to give him some more recovery time since it had already qualified for the playoffs.

Nonetheless, Mostert is expected to return to full training later this week. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is also optimistic that the running back will be able to play in the Wild Card match against the Chiefs.

What happened to Raheem Mostert?

Mostert suffered knee and ankle injuries during Miami's Week 16 clash against the Dallas Cowboys. He was tackled on his leg by Cowboys safety Malik Hooker in the first half.

Mostert fell to the ground and Dallas offensive lineman Robert Jones landed on him as well. The running back was able to walk off the field on his own and was checked into the blue medical tent.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, Mostert was able to return in the second half, suggesting that his injury wasn't too serious.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins? Live stream details for NFL Wild Card round game

The Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round matchup on Saturday, Jan. 13. The playoff game will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs-Dolphins game will not be broadcast live on TV, but one can live stream the contest on Peacock.