Why was Raiders vs Chargers NFL game delayed? Fans bemused after lightning scare at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, one of the newest crown jewels of the NFL, was built to be impenetrable.

Unfortunately, the stadium designers, who wanted safety to be the top priority, overlooked one aspect of mother nature. After a lightning strike was spotted in the area, the NFL delayed the game by about 30 minutes, unleashing quips, jokes, and complaints across the nation in one united cacophony.

Daniel Popper @danielrpopper Since people are firing off bits at a truly breathtaking rate: SoFi Stadium has a roof, but the sides are open. (See: yellow circle.) There is lightning in the area, hence the danger. Since people are firing off bits at a truly breathtaking rate: SoFi Stadium has a roof, but the sides are open. (See: yellow circle.) There is lightning in the area, hence the danger. https://t.co/gKNCdkvx8a

The question asked by many is why the game was delayed by a lightning strike even though it was indoors. The game is played in a dome-style stadium with a ceiling. However, the stadium is open-air from the sides. That said, this bemused fans even more as a lightning strike would have to come into the stadium running parallel to the ground and essentially through the front door.

Fans poke fun at SoFi Stadium after weather delay

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe To those mocking a lightning delay for a game inside a dome, I ask, how do you explain this? To those mocking a lightning delay for a game inside a dome, I ask, how do you explain this? https://t.co/1pJVwwTWoQ

Will Brinson @WillBrinson The Rams and Chargers built a $5 billion indoor stadium that is susceptible to lightning delays. The Rams and Chargers built a $5 billion indoor stadium that is susceptible to lightning delays.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Jon Gruden is shocked that there’s a lightning delay 😂⚡️ Jon Gruden is shocked that there’s a lightning delay 😂⚡️https://t.co/MflCTLaSSZ

Lindsay Rhodes @lindsay_rhodes I’m very confused about the dome lightning delay I’m very confused about the dome lightning delay

Nicole Griffith @NicoleGriff1011 A lightning delay in a dome and NO Manning cast...I'm sad. #MNF A lightning delay in a dome and NO Manning cast...I'm sad. #MNF

Blaine Grisak @bgrisakDTR A lightning delay prior to their first MNF game at SoFi is a sign that the Chargers need to go back to San Diego. A lightning delay prior to their first MNF game at SoFi is a sign that the Chargers need to go back to San Diego.

Mike Thomas @MikeTFox5 Lightning delay…in Los Angeles…in a dome. This has to be a first. ⛈ ESPN seems rather unprepared for this 😂 Lightning delay…in Los Angeles…in a dome. This has to be a first. ⛈ ESPN seems rather unprepared for this 😂 https://t.co/7asDwXc4Yo

As someone who has stood on the field at SoFi Stadium on the 50-yard line personally, it feels like one is outside. The dome is a glass ceiling that allows the sun to come through almost as if there was no ceiling at all. As such, the ceiling may not provide any protection against a lightning strike at all. As fans quickly pointed out, this seems like a massive oversight by the planners of the facility.

The five billion dollar stadium was built to withstand earthquakes by breaking into preset pieces, but the roof was not made to be lightning proof. Located in sunny Southern California, this oversight likely will not result in too many more delays over the coming seasons. That said, one can only wait and see what's next for SoFi Stadium.

The game only saw one delay and the teams hit the ground running before 9pm EST. The Raiders started slow, getting outscored 21-0 by halftime. However, as they have done in each win this season, they came back, scoring 14 points quickly. However, their efforts came up short and they lost the game by a score of 28-14.

The Chargers, who have been notorious for blowing games over the last few seasons, felt their momentum shift away in the third corner. Some Chargers fans felt like the game was already over once their change in fortunes occurred, but the Chargers were able to rebound. The Raiders' defense ultimately couldn't hold the Chargers, and their offense won the game late with a clinching touchdown.

