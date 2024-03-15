Raiders free agency grades: Las Vegas hits reset with QB plan unclear

The Las Vegas Raiders had a notable free agency, but it likely will not be remembered for decades to come. That said, there were some sizable moves made, as quarterback and running back will look a lot different this season, as well as the defensive line.

While free agency gets hyped up almost as much as the NFL draft, every player is let go for a reason, which means more times than not, a free agent doesn't pay off, especially when considering their expensive salary. However, that doesn't mean that every signing will fail.

Here's a look at how the Raiders did in free agency this year with a look at the players signed and their cost.

Grading Las Vegas Raiders free agency moves

Las Vegas made a pretty big move at quarterback this offseason. However, signing Gardner Minshew doesn't guarantee a starting role for him. Aiden O'Connell and Minshew will likely compete for the starting role, but having both quarterbacks also doesn't rule out a quarterback move in the 2024 NFL draft.

Defensively, Christian Wilkins was a nice addition, but will he be worth the cost?

TE Harrison Bryant - 1 year, $3.25 million - C

QB Gardner Minshew - 2 years, $25 million - B

DT Christian Wilkins - 4 years, $110 million - C

Overall grade: C+

How many picks do the Raiders have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The team has the basic number of draft picks in 2024, with one exception. They have a first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and two seven-round picks. Their picks in the first five rounds result directly from their final position in the 2023 NFL season.

However, their picks in the sixth and seventh rounds come as a result of trades, per the Raiders website. Their sixth-round pick came via Kansas City and their first seventh-round pick came from the New England Patriots. Their second seventh-round pick came from the Minnesota Vikings.

Aiden O'Connell's team currently holds the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft. If they are going to get a quarterback, their choices are to trade up a handful of spots to guarantee a quality prospect at the position or they can hope that one falls to them.