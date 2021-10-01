3 reasons Raiders' Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards will become one of the NFL’s best WR duos

Through the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the pleasant surprises holding an undefeated record heading into Week 4 action.

The Raiders have been led by stellar play on their offense, with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr producing at an elite level. Carr currently leads the NFL with 1,203 passing yards, six touchdown passes and two interceptions with a 101.4 passer rating.

The 30-year-old has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each game while passing for north of 380 yards. Las Vegas currently ranks first in passing while sitting tied for sixth with 30.0 points per contest.

Raiders have a special group of receivers led by Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards

Beyond Carr’s strong production, it’s been the play of the team’s young wide receiver core, led by Henry Ruggs II and Bryan Edwards, that pushes forth plenty of promise. The Raiders have seen the pair of young wideouts quickly put up promising numbers alongside star tight end Darren Waller, who remains the team’s primary passing game option.

Despite that, here are three reasons why Ruggs and Edwards will become one of the NFL’s best wide receiver duos.

Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP The #Raiders have 4 players w/ 200+ yards receiving (Ruggs, Waller, Edwards, Refrow). No one else has more than 2 The #Raiders have 4 players w/ 200+ yards receiving (Ruggs, Waller, Edwards, Refrow). No one else has more than 2

Henry Ruggs finally playing up to his potential

When the Raiders moved chose to take Ruggs as the first wide receiver off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, many had questions concerning his fit.

The Alabama product showed flashes in his rookie campaign of big-play ability, but injuries hampered him. Ruggs has pushed past that through the first three weeks of the season, recording 11 catches for a team-best 237 receiving yards and a touchdown.

He’s on pace for 59 catches for 1,264 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, he’s using the slights against him to only further motivate him.

"I don't like to say too much, I don't like to start nothing," Ruggs said via ESPN, "and I was just ready to play and prove who I was."

Needless to say that only bodes well for the raiders.

Bryan Edwards firmly stepping into a prominent role as a legitimate deep-ball threat

In his second NFL season, the South Carolina product is making the most of his expanded role as he’s nearly surpassed all of his rookie year numbers in three games.

Edwards has tallied 10 receptions on 13 targets for a career-high 210 receiving yards while averaging 21.0 yards per catch, the fifth-best in the league. The 22-year-old is proving to be a highly reliable target as nine of his receptions have been for first downs.

His hot start has solidified him as a key fixture in the passing game that will only see his role grow with time.

PFF @PFF Highest receiving grades on contested targets this season:



🥇Bryan Edwards - 93.1

🥈Terry McLaurin - 91.4

🥉DJ Moore - 91.3 Highest receiving grades on contested targets this season:



🥇Bryan Edwards - 93.1

🥈Terry McLaurin - 91.4

🥉DJ Moore - 91.3 https://t.co/R66z8kdeNj

Derek Carr will continue to lead the offense with his arm

The most significant factor in the equation is the Raiders’ heavy reliance on the passing game to push the offense forward.

Las Vegas’ struggles in the ground attack have led to Carr recording 136 pass attempts through the first three games, averaging 45.3 attempts per contest. In other words, Ruggs and Edwards will have ample opportunity to shine.

Yes, Waller sits at the top of the food chain as the primary passing-game target, but there will be plenty of balls to go around for the Raiders’ promising young wideouts.

Edited by Ryan Ward