Raiders injury report: Latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams and more for fantasy football Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't off to the start they wanted this season with a 1- 3 record. Injuries to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and receiver Davante Adams have hampered the team on the field and in fantasy football.

So far, Garoppolo has accumulated 40.26 points in PPR leagues in 2023. His most recent game in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers saw him get 17.66 points. The quarterback threw for 324 and two touchdowns but did have three interceptions.

Adams has found himself being a viable option for fantasy managers with 90.7 fantasy points in 2023. Like Garoppolo, Adams' biggest game came against the Steelers with 42.2 points.

Let's take a look at the Raiders injury report in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Injury Update

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The lone offensive players found on Las Vegas' injury report in Week 5 are Garoppolo and Adams. It's the defensive side of the ball that's being hit hard injury-wise for Las Vegas. Two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher was a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Update

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared of concussion protocol and will be starting under center in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. Per FantasyPros, he's 16th in passing grade, 25th in adjusted completion rate, and 18th in fantasy points per dropback.

This week, the veteran signal-caller faces a Packers' pass defense ranked 19th in yards per attempt, with the 13th-lowest passer rating and tied for the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game allowed.

Fantasy managers should start him, especially if you're in a two-QB league as a QB2 this week.

Davante Adams Injury Update

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams was limited in practice on Saturday and has been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The three-time All-Pro is a top-10 fantasy start amongst receivers this week.

He is first in target share and second in raw target volume according to FantasyPros. Adams is listed first in red zone targets and in the top 15 in deep targets.

The wideout will face a Green Bay defense that plays their share of zone coverage. Adams has a 34.1 percent target share and 51.8 percent air-yard share. He has an astonishing 52.9 percent first-read share against a zone defense.

In other words, the Las Vegas star loves zone defenses. Fantasy managers should expect Adams to be a full-go and produce some points.

Maxx Crosby Injury Update

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

Some fantasy leagues are IDP, or Individual Defensive Players, and his knee injury could impact some lineups. Maxx Crosby was a limited participant in Las Vegas' last three practices. It is currently unknown whether he'll start in Week 5 against quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers.