NFL Trade Rumors: 3 players the Las Vegas Raiders should pursue before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the last undefeated teams in the NFL through three weeks of action. They've beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins - all three teams had ten wins a season ago.

That said, there's room for improvement in Sin City. The reworked offensive line has been inconsistent thus far. Derek Carr has played at a high level but lacks depth behind him with Marcus Mariota on IR.

Lastly, the run defense is still a liability despite the pass defense improving. While the Raiders will be fine in the short term, they will need some additional talent to keep that streak going in the long run. Here are three names the Raiders should pursue that could help in those areas.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The Raiders are the first team in NFL history to start 3-0 with each of their wins coming against a team that won 10+ games the year before.



They're 3-0 for the first time since 2002, the season they went to the Super Bowl and Rich Gannon won MVP. The Raiders are the first team in NFL history to start 3-0 with each of their wins coming against a team that won 10+ games the year before.



They're 3-0 for the first time since 2002, the season they went to the Super Bowl and Rich Gannon won MVP. https://t.co/RK3WyLtE1E

3 players the Las Vegas Raiders should pursue in a trade

#1 - Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif would be a massive upgrade to the guard position. Starting guards Jordan Simmons and Jermane Eluemenor have failed to impress this season.

Tardif is a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. He opted out of last season to fight COVID-19 on the front lines as a doctor. When he returned to the Chiefs this season, he found himself on the bench and placed on the trade block.

Tardif's run blocking is a weakness, but he makes up for it in pass blocking. Protecting Carr should be a top priority, and it likely wouldn't take much to trade for the 30-year-old. One obstacle to a trade is his no-trade clause, but he may be willing to waive it to get starter-level snaps.

The GOAT House @GoatHouseNFL



Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is name that has come up in those calls, but he has a no trade clause.

Tyrell Crosby another name brought up in discussions.



Per The #Chiefs #Eagles and #Lions are teams that have received calls from those interested in Offensive Lineman.Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is name that has come up in those calls, but he has a no trade clause.Tyrell Crosby another name brought up in discussions.Per @AlbertBreer The #Chiefs, #Eagles and #Lions are teams that have received calls from those interested in Offensive Lineman.



Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is name that has come up in those calls, but he has a no trade clause.

Tyrell Crosby another name brought up in discussions.



Per @AlbertBreer

#2 - Nick Foles

The Raiders should try and upgrade their backup quarterback position regardless of when Mariota returns.

Mariota has a history of injuries, which doesn't quite make for a reliable backup. Nick Foles is a former Super Bowl champion who's more reliable than Mariota. In addition, Foles has been stagnating as the Chicago Bears' third-string quarterback.

The Raiders should be all-in on winning in the next couple of seasons, and Foles is one of the most productive backup quarterbacks in recent history. He's 32 and would be surrounded by Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs III, shoring up depth in one of the most important positions in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match. The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match.

Also Read

Jamie Collins is the final player the Raiders should trade for. The Detroit Lions are actively shopping Collins, so the price shouldn't be too high. Collins would be an instant help to the Raiders' run defense, which is giving up 120.3 yards per game. Pro Football Focus grades Collins as the seventh-best run defender at linebacker through three weeks.

The tradeoff for the Raiders would be that his coverage skills are lacking. However, the Raiders have a healthy number of linebackers who can make up for that weakness. Collins has had a career with highs and lows thus far. But the Raiders could offer him a final chance to prove his value.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha