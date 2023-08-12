Raiders vs 49ers: Prediction, preview & betting tips, NFL preseason, August 13, 2023

The NFL preseason has finally arrived and fans are getting their first taste of football action in nearly six months. While the kickoff to the official 2023 NFL season opener is just weeks away, all teams will first play a series of exhibition games to get warmed up while analyzing their rosters.

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason features a classic rivalry game between the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers. The two teams face off during just about every preseason in an annual tradition that has become known as "The Battle of the Bay."

The title of their rivalry came from both teams representing the bay area in California when the Raiders were still located in Oakland. Though they relocated to Las Vegas, the rivalry lives on in the NFL preseason. This will give fans extra rooting interest in the game, as well as provide others with some betting opportunities.

NFL preseason Week 1: Picks and predictions for Raiders vs 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers

When the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason, Jimmy Garoppolo is sure to be a major topic of conversation. He switched sides of the rivalry during the offseason, leaving the 49ers for the Raiders in free agency.

He was replaced by a combination of Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Trey Lance.

Taking away some of the intrigue is the fact that Garoppolo isn't expected to play during the game. This is often the case for starters in preseason games, especially during Week 1. Sitting starters is one of the most important factors when looking at betting angles as well, as this time of the season is more about showcasing the depth of the team's roster.

Prediction: 49ers 23 - Raiders 13

The 49ers are committed to getting a good look at Trey Lance during the preseason, so he should play plenty of snaps in this game. He will likely split some time with Sam Darnold, while Brock Purdy sits out to continue recovering from his injury.

Their quarterback situation, along with being one of the deepest overall rosters in the NFL, make them a strong pick against the four-point spread.

How to watch Raiders vs 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers will face off in a Week 1 matchup for the 2023 NFL preseason. The game will take place on Sunday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be viewed live on NFL Network and the NFL+ app.