Raiders vs Chargers Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 4 | NFL 2021-22 Season

In a Monday night battle of the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 3-0 (their best start since 2002) take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 2-1 coming off a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

The defending Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Justin Herbert continues to lead his offense under new head coach Brandon Staley. The Raiders are being led by veteran Derek Carr, who seems to have found a rhythm in the offense, which includes his favorite target Darren Waller. Running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice this week. He has been dealing with an ankle injury but Peyton Barber has done a good job filling in his absence.

The Raiders will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in what should be a fierce divisional matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Match Details

Date and time: Monday, October 4, 2021, at 8:15PM EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Spreads

Raiders: +3.0 (-105)

Chargers: -3.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Raiders: +140

Chargers: -165

Totals

Raiders: o51.5 (-110)

Chargers: u51.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Picks

The Chargers are three-point favorites, but this game could easily exceed the 52 combined points. The Chargers were able to stop Patrick Mahomes and the powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense, and they could do the same with Derek Carr and the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Key Injuries

Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) questionable

CB Nate Hobbs (shoulder) questionable

S Roderic Teamer (ankle) questionable

DE Solomon Thomas (knee) questionable

CB Trayvon Mullen (shoulder) questionable

Chargers

OLB Joey Bosa (foot)

WR Keenan Allen (ankle) questionable

S Derwin James Jr. (shoulder/toe) questionable

CB Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) questionable

OL Justin Jones (calf) questionable

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Derek Carr on road games vs. the #Chargers : “Whether it was in LA at that soccer stadium or in San Diego, it was another home game. You always looked at it as another home game and that was no disrespect, it’s just a fact."He expects it again this week. Derek Carr on road games vs. the #Chargers: “Whether it was in LA at that soccer stadium or in San Diego, it was another home game. You always looked at it as another home game and that was no disrespect, it’s just a fact."



Raiders vs. Chargers Head-to-Head

These two franchises, although both have changed cities, have played 123 times in their history. The Raiders have a 66-55-2 winning record over the Chargers. The Raiders had won three straight games before the previous game between the two last December when the Chargers got the win.

Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction

The Chargers will be able to end the Raiders' winning streak, but it may come down to late in the fourth quarter. The Chargers should cover the spread with a field goal.

Prediction:

The Chargers win the first divisional matchup between the two teams this season, 30-27.

