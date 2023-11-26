Raiders vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is out for Week 12?

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Nevada for a potentially enthralling Week 12 game. Both franchises have had contrasting fortunes this season, and they are coming off Week 11 losses to playoff contenders.

Las Vegas has a 5-6 record and lost a one-score game to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. However, that result was impressive, considering that the Dolphins have been arguably the league's best offense in 2023. The Raiders will look to get back to winning ways against a Kansas City Chiefs that looked vulnerable against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. If there's any time to beat Patrick Mahomes and Co., it's probably now.

On the other hand, Kansas enters this game with a 7-3 record. Andy Reid's side will look to ensure that last week's loss against the Eagles was a fluke as they come up against a Las Vegas team that they should be beating. However, the Chiefs would want their pass catchers to catch the ball rather than drop and fumble at crucial parts of the match. We are focusing on Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Travis Kelce.

Week 12 Raiders vs. Chiefs game details:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Las Vegas Raiders inactives for Week 12

The Las Vegas Raiders have eight players on their injury report ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game. However, these players have yet to be ruled out of the game.

Four players are currently listed as questionable: Marcus Epps, Kolton Miller, Robert Spillane and Roderic Teamer. They all missed significant time in training this week and are game-time decisions for the Raiders.

Also, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is currently listed as doubtful due to a knee injury. Crosby hasn't practiced all week and is also a game-time decision for Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives for Week 12

On the other hand, three Kansas City Chiefs players have been ruled out of the Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders: Kadarius Toney, Jerick McKinnon and Mecole Hardman. They all came into the week with injuries and haven't recovered enough to play on Sunday.

The remaining players on Kansas' injury report are Donovan Smith, L'Jarius Sneed, Joshua Williams and Blaine Gabbert. They are currently unassigned heading into the game but should be available for the matchup.